The Southern Maryland Tri-County Council convened on Oct. 16 for its quarterly business meeting to discuss the scope of services for 2021 and hear a presentation from National Marine Sanctuary Foundation President and CEO Kris Sarri.
At meeting at The Prime Street Grille in White Plains, Sarri spoke about the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration designating Mallows Bay-Potomac River as a national marine sanctuary in the state of Maryland. She also discussed a little bit of its history and how it came about, as well as some future opportunities for tourism that the tri-county council is going to help develop, according to council CEO John Hartline of La Plata.
Hartline said the council, in conjunction with the Southern Maryland Heritage Area Consortium and a host of other community partners, started gearing up support for the site in early 2015.
“It’s been a long time since one was created. It takes an act of Congress,” Hartline told the Maryland Independent during a follow-up interview on Oct. 18. “We were working in partnership with other partners for about four years. … Our senators and representatives were very instrumental in making that happen.”
According to a July 8 press release from NOAA’s website, the state nominated Mallows Bay for sanctuary designation in 2014 to conserve the shipwrecks and cultural heritage resources, foster education and research partnerships as well as to increase opportunities for public access, tourism and economic development. Mallows Bay, the first national marine sanctuary designated since 2000, will protect the remains of more than 100 abandoned steamships and vessels built as part of America’s engagement in World War I.
NOAA, state and county officials will jointly manage the sanctuary, located along an 18-square mile stretch of Potomac River coast, which boasts a collection of historic shipwrecks dating back to the Civil War and archaeological artifacts nearly 12,000 years old. Its culturally rich landscape also includes sites that represent the history of Native American communities in the area, the once-booming Potomac River fishing industry and the Civil War, the press release also noted.
Charles County Commissioner Thomasina Coates (D) was among one of two county representatives who attended last Wednesday’s meeting. Coates said she went on a “very quiet and serene” tour of Mallows Bay, which is located within her district which includes Nanjemoy, earlier this summer with NOAA members and her husband. She was fascinated by what she saw, especially the crystal clear water that provided close vantage points of the “Ghost Fleet” for which Mallows Bay is most renowned.
“We had the option of seeing Mallows Bay from the water via jet ski and/or a boat. I was in awe. I was impressed,” Coates said in a separate interview. “The tour was really eye opening. They gave me a great history behind that.”
The Ghost Fleet contains partially submerged remains of more than 100 wooden steamships that were built in response to threats from World War I-era German U-boats that were sinking ships in the Atlantic. Although the ships never saw action during the war, their construction at more than 40 shipyards in 17 states reflected the massive national wartime effort which drove the expansion and economic development of waterfront communities and maritime service industries, NOAA said in the press release.
The fleet was brought to the Potomac River to be salvaged for scrap metal by a company in Virginia, not far from the sanctuary site. Today, nature has reclaimed the ships with some appearing to look like long skinny islands of vegetation. The wrecks now provide shelter for flora and fauna including fish, beaver and osprey.
“I learned more details because I had a guy directly affiliated with helping NOAA to organize and count those ships,” Coates said. “In actuality, [Mallows Bay contains] about 400 ships. About 200 of them [were] burned and sunk and 100 got away and ended up in other areas of the United States, and not necessarily even in Maryland. It was all very impressive.”
“They looked like big flower pots. The water was very clean with plankton and marine life on top of these ships,” Coates added. “But what was most impressive is this one ship that was sticking out the water really far. It had a metal frame that was still attached to it. We then went on a tour of a little barge that was filled with gravel and mud from over the years, which looked like a little island. The water was just so clear; you could see right through to the top of the boats.”
NOAA’s sanctuary management will be focused on protecting the Ghost Fleet and related maritime heritage resources. Authority over natural resources and their management will remain with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Potomac River Fisheries Commission, which is a multi-state agency.
House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), whose district also includes the sanctuary site which he has championed since 2014, said in a NOAA press release, “this important distinction will ensure Mallows Bay is protected for years to come, support job creation and spur local tourism.”
Regarding its scope of services, Hartline said the tri-county council presents an outline to the Maryland Department of Commerce with all of the things it plans on doing within a specific fiscal year. It’s not only used for the department, but also goes with the council’s applications for making budget request on behalf of Calvert, St. Mary’s and Charles counties.
Among the council’s top three scope of services for 2021 includes collaborating with both employers and citizens through workforce development; partnering with the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission to develop a meat processing facility in St. Mary’s County; and improving transportation as it relates to providing safe and alternative accommodations that will ease commuting throughout the region.
“One of the other things that came up during the meeting, that people found interesting, is we’re working in conjunction with Calvert County on a program for returning citizens who are justice involved [ex-convicts]. We’re helping them get improved skills and find employment as they return to their local communities,” Hartline said.
