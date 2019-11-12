Three 18-year-old males are being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center after being arrested Friday in the early morning hours for their alleged role in a home invasion and stabbing in Indian Head.
According to sheriff's office Det. C. Gregory's statement of charges, police were called to a Stump Neck Road residence around 1 a.m. Nov. 8 for a reported home invasion. They were advised to look out for a gold Chevrolet Malibu that had been stolen from the home, along with a television, gaming console, money and prescription medication.
While en route to the scene, the statement says, Officer Furr of the sheriff's office reportedly stopped a silver Chevrolet Cavalier "leaving the general area of the crime." Furr conducted the traffic stop at the same time officers on scene were questioning the victims, and one of them named an individual later identified as 18-year-old Daquan Isaiah Skinner of Washington, D.C., as among the alleged perpetrators. Skinner was in the car Furr stopped, along with Johnathan Spencer Phillips of Waldorf, who'd been driving, and Antone Jacoby Coleman of White Plains.
In the Cavalier, police allegedly observed the stolen television and gaming console, along with a "broken knife blade." Per the statement of charges, the three victims — two men and a woman — told Det. Gregory and others investigating that they had been asleep when the woman and one of the men heard the family dog growling, and the man went to investigate.
When he entered the living room, the man said, he was "confronted by two black males and at least one of them was armed with an AR-15 style rifle" that was pointed at him. The victim began to struggle with the two suspects, who punched him in the face and "stabbed [him] in the back four times with a knife." The commotion awakened the second man, who reportedly recognized Skinner as the gunman. The man told officers Skinner had lived with him approximately a year ago and was a former friend of his brother's.
The suspects absconded with the stolen items and left the knife at the scene before they fled. The description of what the two suspects in the house were wearing allegedly matched what Coleman and Skinner were wearing at the time they were apprehended.
The man who was stabbed was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment of his wounds. Sheriff's office spokeswoman Diane Richardson said Tuesday the stolen Malibu was recovered shortly following the incident.
The three men are charged with three counts apiece of armed robbery and first-degree assault, attempted first-degree murder, home invasion and related weapons and conspiracy offenses. Coleman, Skinner and Phillips all remain in custody, as the decision to hold them without bond was upheld Nov. 12. All three have a scheduled Dec. 4 preliminary hearing in district court. Online court records indicate Coleman has retained La Plata-based defense attorney Hammad Matin to represent him.