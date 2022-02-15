A senior regional director for an information research company has registered his campaign in the growing race for one of the two District 3 seats on the new-look Charles County school board.
Deron E. Tross, 56, of Waldorf formally filed on Jan. 21, becoming the third candidate in the race for the upcoming primary elections in June.
Tross, in his first race for elected office, decided to run for the board of education to give parents and children a voice at the table.
“I’ve been in this community since 2005 and I’ve seen the board neglect the community as a whole. ... I remember when we had the Carlos Bell situation, we never heard from the board,” Tross said.
Bell, a former track coach and instructional assistant in Charles County, pleaded guilty in 2018 to state and federal charges of sexually abusing children and was sentenced to a total of 295 years in prison.
Tross said that if elected he would have bi-monthly public forums with both members of his district and communities around Charles County. Doing so would help ease the “huge” gap in communication between the board of education and parents, Tross said.
“If you can effectively communicate with the parents and the guardians, that would help out a lot,” he said.
Tross is also in support for bringing in new counselors to the schools to help combat mental health challenges brought on by the pandemic.
“At the end of the day, we need to have some professional help in the building so the teachers can teach and educate our kids,” Tross said.
Tross pledged to be an advocate for community members if elected to the board of education.
“If the community is looking for someone that is status quo, that’s not me. If you’re looking for someone to get down and do the work, that’s me,” he said.
Tross joins Nicole Kreamer, a healthcare administrator from Waldorf, and Dottery Butler-Washington, a program manager at the Pentagon, in the primary election scheduled for June 28.
Starting with the upcoming election, the Charles school board will be made up of two individuals from each commissioner district, one at-large member and a student member.