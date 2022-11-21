On Monday, the Charles County Children’s Aid Society helped spread some Thanksgiving Day cheer to area families with their annual Thanksgiving Basket project.
About 170 turkeys were among the items given away to families at the Huntington Community Center in Waldorf.
“I owe everything to this community, so everything I can give back to this community I do,” Bill Dotson, owner of Modern Door and Equipment Sales and a member of the Charles County Charitable Trust, told Southern Maryland News.
Dotson has purchased the turkeys to give away for the past six years.
Along with the turkeys, families got a bag of everything they’d need to make a Thanksgiving dinner including corn, green beans, gravy, potatoes and macaroni and cheese.
On top of that, families received pancake mix and syrup, various food supplies donated by the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, and hand sanitizer and light bulbs.
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative provided the light bulbs, while the hand sanitizer was donated anonymously, according to Danielle Wilmoth, executive director of the Charles County Children’s Aid Society.
Wilmoth said the Salvation Army’s west outpost in Waldorf and the Waldorf Food Lion also participated in donating items.
“This event shows how much community can come together and serve one population in one setting,” Wilmoth said.
Maryland SNAP-Ed was also on hand to provide research and taste testing of recipes families could make with their supplies.
According to their website, Maryland SNAP-Ed is a program started by the University of Maryland Extension with a goal of creating healthier environments and improving the health and wellbeing of limited-income families.
“We tailor everything to what is in the packages and the things that they’re getting. ... It’s just kind of trying to freshen things up a bit,” Jessica Conjour, nutrition educator with Maryland SNAP-Ed, said.
“It’s taking the stuff you already know and kind of having some fun with it, or showing folks how to use the stuff that they’re really not sure with,” she added.
Families had a chance to taste test “snappy apple salsa,” which combined apples, carrots and other vegetables with Wheat Thins for a tasty and healthy snack.
Latina Wilson, vice chairperson of Charles County Board of Education and a board member of the Charles County Charitable Trust, and Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) were also on site assisting in the give away.
“It’s good to get out here and give back,” Morgan said.
“It’s about community and making sure everyone is taken care of,” Wilson added.
The Charles County Children’s Aid Society is preparing a toy drive in partnership with the Charles County Department of Social Services. The group aims to provide toys and gifts for 2,000 children in the county.