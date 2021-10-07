Charles County police are investigating two separate motorcycle-related fatalities that occurred last weekend.
On Friday, Oct. 1, at 3:24 p.m., Charles County sheriff’s officers responded to the 15300 block of Woodville Road in Waldorf for the report of a motor vehicle crash involving a van and a motorcycle. According to a press release, an off-duty Charles County sheriff’s officer was the first to arrive on the scene. He attempted lifesaving measures, along with fire/EMS, on the motorcycle driver; however, the driver succumbed to his injuries.
A preliminary investigation showed the driver of the motorcycle, Brooks Leigh Buckler, 20, of Aquasco, was traveling on Woodville Road when he collided with a van that was pulling out of a driveway. The driver of the van was not injured and remained on the scene.
On Saturday, Oct. 2, at 8:45 a.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Billingsley Road and Catchpenny Place in Bryans Road. Police and fire/EMS responded to the scene and attempted to provide life-saving measures to a motorcycle driver, however, she succumbed to her injuries.
A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the motorcycle, Rose Annette Proctor, 44, of Bryans Road, was traveling eastbound on Billingsley Road in the area of Catchpenny Place when she lost control on a curve, crossed the center lines and was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The driver of the passenger car was not injured and remained on the scene.
The sheriff’s office Traffic Operations Unit is investigating both incidents.