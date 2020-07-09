Two arrested in connection with carjacking, robbery

An Upper Marlboro man and Suitland teen were charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, armed carjacking and credit theft after two separate incidents in Waldorf. The male also faces first- and second-degree assault charges.
Court documents filed by sheriff’s office Det. Smith stated that on July 1, shortly after 11 a.m., officers responded to the 11100 block of Mall Circle for a reported armed robbery. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the victims, who alleged they were robbed by a black male at gunpoint in the parking lot.
The victims stated they pulled into the parking lot and exited their vehicle. They were allegedly approached by the male with a handgun. They understood a robbery was taking place and one victim handed over his wallet and cell phone to the suspect. The suspect allegedly pointed the handgun at the second victim and told her to put her hands up and demanded property.
The second victim handed over her cell phone to the suspect and the suspect took the property and returned to a silver SUV.
One of the victims was able to write down a portion of the tag on the silver SUV. The suspect was allegedly seen on video surveillance wearing blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
The first victim said his credit card was in his wallet when it was stolen and fraudulent purchases were being made on his account. A charge at a store on Billingsley Road was made in the amount of $40.18, minutes following the robbery. Video surveillance showed the same silver SUV pulling into the gas station.
The second charge on the victim’s card was made at a store in Camp Springs in Prince George’s County in the amount of $16.26. Video surveillance from the store showed the same SUV with the same suspect wearing the same clothing.
Officers made contact with detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department in reference to similar crimes in their jurisdiction. Detectives in Prince George’s County provided officers with a possible suspect of Brandon Elijah Mckie, 21, based on their investigation. Prince George’s County Police also advised they were investigating similar armed carjackings involving a silver Ford Escape with a male of similar features.
On July 6, officers located a pawn record at a pawn shop on Crain Highway in Waldorf. Pawn records indicate Mckie pawned a bluetooth speaker on July 6 at about 1:15 p.m. Video surveillance showed Mckie exiting a silver Ford Escape and entering the store.
Mckie was allegedly seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. The shoes were allegedly the same worn at the time of the robbery and fraudulent purchase. Officers confirmed it was Mckie who committed the armed robbery on July 1.
On July 6, shortly after 6 p.m., officers responded to Mall Circle for the report of an armed carjacking. Contact was made with the victim, who stated she was exiting a store towards her vehicle, a 2020 Hyundai Kona.
The victim was placing her bags into the rear passenger seat when a black male and a second suspect, possibly a female, approached her. The male allegedly pointed a black handgun at her and demanded her keys, wallet and phone.
The second unknown person opened the driver’s door and sat in the driver’s seat, then began to drive away. The victim was still partially in the vehicle at the time the suspect began driving away, she then fell out of the vehicle on to the ground, injuring her right forearm.
The male then ran back to a silver Ford Escape and drove away. Immediately following the carjacking, the victim had fraudulent charges on her credit card. The first purchase was made at a store on Billingsley Road at about 6:20 p.m., in the amount of $26.15.
The second purchase was made at about 8:04 p.m. at a grocery store on Audrey Lane in Prince George’s County, in the amount of $311.90. A third purchase was made at a store in Oxon Hill in the amount of $297.07 at about 8:30 p.m. A fourth purchase was made at a store in Marlow Heights in the amount of $205.95 shortly before 9 p.m.
Video surveillance was reviewed and footage from an Oxon Hill store showed a silver Ford Escape pull into the parking lot along with a black Hyundai Kona. A male wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and Jordan 1 Retro shoes exited the Ford. A black female wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes exited the Hyundai.
The two entered the store and allegedly fraudulently purchased several Visa gift cards, Roku sticks and other items. Officers determined the male suspect was Mckie, as he was seen wearing the same clothing days prior at the pawn shop.
On July 8, shortly before 12:30 a.m., the Maryland State Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Crain Highway in Waldorf, on a 2020 black Hyundai Kona. Maryland State Police was notified that the vehicle was showing initial indication as stolen and was confirmed stolen through the sheriff’s office.
The vehicle was allegedly being driven by Alexis Mariah Hill, 16, with the front passenger seat occupied by Mckie. In plain view, officers could observe what appeared to be a black handgun under the front passenger seat. Both were transported to the criminal investigations division to be interviewed.
Hill agreed to speak with officers, and allegedly admitted she was operating the stolen vehicle at the time of the traffic stop. Hill allegedly admitted she was present at the time purchases were made with the stolen credit card. She stated that the male subject with her in surveillance is Mckie.
Officers then interviewed Mckie who allegedly stated he was operating the silver Ford Escape when he drove to the pawn shop. He also allegedly stated he drove the silver Ford Escape to the store where fraudulent purchases were made on July 6. He allegedly stated that Hill was the female with him when she drove the stolen Hyundai to the store.
The victims from the July 1 robbery’s stolen items were valued at approximately $1,480. The victim from the July 6 robbery’s vehicle was valued at $25,000. The victim also had numerous credit cards and other items stolen valued at $500. Her discarded cell phone was found alongside Billingsley Road, valued at $500.
Both Hill and Mckie are being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. Hill has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 24, while Mckie has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 28.
