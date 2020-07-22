A Nanjemoy man and Newburg woman were arrested last Friday in connection with a June 7 shooting in La Plata.
The man is charged with multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and related weapons charges, while the woman is charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault.
According to charging documents from Charles County Sheriff's Office Det. Ryan McMullen, officers were assigned to the investigation and towed the victim's vehicle, a 2014 gray Honda Accord, to the sheriff's office forensic science unit for processing. Two victims were interviewed and their respective statements were obtained.
Through investigation, officers learned that David Garnell Price Jr., 37, and Donesha Yvonne Woodland, 38, were staying at a local hotel on Crain Highway in La Plata from June 5 to June 7. Woodland and Price allegedly stayed together for most of the day and Woodland provided her Maryland drivers license to the hotel receptionist.
Detectives responded to Woodland's address on June 10 and observed her vehicle, a white 2013 Honda Civic, in the driveway. Woodland was asked if she would speak about the incident and provided a brief statement.
Woodland alleged that she bought two hotel rooms, but she did not say why. She said she knew Price from elementary school and described him as a friend. She denied chasing anyone out of the parking lot and refused to provide detectives with Price's personal information, according to police. Officers later discovered through victim statements and surveillance footage that Woodland was lying for most of the conversation.
Detectives met with a victim, who said she and another victim were staying at the same hotel Price and Woodland were allegedly at. She stated the second victim got into a verbal altercation with Price a few weeks ago, but they usually just ignored the two. On June 7, the second victim was having a conversation with Woodland, where Woodland allegedly said, "Where is that money" and "nothing good will come from this."
The two victims returned to the hotel at about 9 p.m. on June 7, where they noticed Price was driving up to their vehicle in an aggressive manner. There was an exchange of words and the victims believed Price had a gun, when the victims drove off out of fear of being shot, according to police. The two fled the parking lot while Woodland allegedly followed them out.
The victims were familiar with Woodland's white Honda Civic, as they had seen her use it over the past month. As the victims got to the red light at the intersection of northbound Route 301 and Route 6, Woodland blocked them in from the rear while Price allegedly pulled up on the driver's side of the vehicle. Price allegedly fired three to four times at the vehicle, three of which hit the car at the steering wheel, driver door and windshield.
The victims sped away while Price and Woodland drove in a different direction. Both victims believed they were shot, but they were not. The female victim was currently pregnant and was in fear for her baby's life during the shooting. Pictures of Price and Woodland were shown to the victims, who positively identified them as the people they saw at the hotel and attempted to shoot them, according to police.
The male victim was interviewed, where he confirmed the description of Woodland's car and said Price drives a gray or tan Toyota 4-door sedan.
The male victim stated he returned to the hotel on June 7 at 9 p.m., when Price pulled up to his car in his vehicle. Price allegedly brandished a small black pistol during the exchange. The victim sped to the rear of the building then out of the parking lot, while Price came out shortly after he did, police said.
Detectives were able to obtain surveillance footage that showed Price's vehicle and him exiting it at a business on June 6. Also, June 7 footage revealed that Price and Woodland were parked next to each other at the rear of the hotel, then entered the hotel with both of their faces clearly in view.
Price and Woodland walked to their respective vehicles shortly after 8:45 p.m., and Price accelerated at a high speed out of his parking spot as soon as the victims arrived, according to police.
While operating a stake-out on June 24, officers observed Price exit Woodland's residence and get into a white Acura. Woodland was seen later getting into the passenger seat and Price drove away after.
A traffic stop was attempted on the vehicle in the area of Crain Highway and Glen Albin Road, however the vehicle conducted a u-turn and fled southbound on Crain Highway. Charges have been applied to the case.
With the help of U.S. marshals, investigators served a search warrant at the suspects’ residence and they were both arrested on July 17.
Woodland posted her $5,000 bond on July 20 and Price is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. Both Price and Woodland's preliminary hearings are scheduled for Aug. 19.