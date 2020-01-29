Two Waldorf men, Malik Trayvon Wade, 23, and 19-year-old Quintel Tyriq Lancaster, are being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center after being arrested in connection Jan. 27 for their alleged roles in a series of pharmacy robberies and attempts in the county throughout the month.
According to the statement of charges prepared by Det. H. Burgess of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, police were notified Jan. 6 around 5:45 p.m. of two suspects allegedly entering Indian Head Pharmacy in the 4100 block of Indian Head Highway. The two men allegedly held several employees at gunpoint while demanding Percocet and promethazine, which they placed in a white bag with quantities of codeine before reportedly fleeing the premises.
Following the Indian Head robbery, the report says, Lancaster was “developed as a suspect” based on evidence allegedly linking him to the crime. When officers arrived with an arrest warrant at his home Jan. 14, per the report, he wasn’t present.
On Jan. 23 shortly before 5 p.m., police were called about an attempted robbery that reportedly occurred at My Express Care Pharmacy in White Plains. In that instance, an eyewitness told officers they reportedly observed three men approach the business: Before entering, he told officers, the suspects “pulled masks up over their faces.”
Approximately a minute later, the witness told officers, the three men “quickly walked out of the pharmacy down the sidewalk back in the direction they originally came from. The witness then reportedly saw a red Toyota sedan driving away rapidly, and told police he saw four subjects inside, including one who he had just seen at the scene of the alleged attempted robbery, a black male in a yellow jacket.
Employees of the pharmacy told police that three men entered the store, including the man in the yellow jacket, who allegedly hopped the counter and pulled out a handgun before demanding Percocet from employees. Upon learning the pharmacy didn’t stock Percocet, the victim reportedly told police, all three exited the store and fled.
Surveillance footage from the shopping center and surrounding ones reportedly showed a red Toyota sedan matching the witness description enter the parking lot approximately an hour before the robbery took place. Per the report, no one got out of the vehicle and it left shortly thereafter and entered the adjacent shopping center. Because the car’s windows were not tinted, the report says, police were reportedly able to discern four individuals in the car on tape. They also could make out its license plate.
Through the investigation, the report says, detectives learned the car, a rental, was reportedly rented by Wade in Rockville on Jan. 13. Photos of Wade from previous arrests allegedly matched the image of the individual driving the car from the scene of the attempted robbery in White Plains. A warrant for his arrest was issued Jan. 25, the report says, but he was not located at his home when it was served.
On Jan. 27 shortly past 2 a.m., the report says, officers were notified of the armed robbery of CVS Pharmacy in the 6200 block of Crain Highway in La Plata. Employees told police three armed men entered the store and demanded they proceed to the back of the store, into the secured pharmacy area. There, they allegedly demanded and were given access to the time-release narcotics safe. The three allegedly stole “numerous bottles of Percocet, Oxycodone, Ritalin, Concerta and Morphine,” as well as cash from the registers, before putting them in white bags and absconding.
Employees were able to activate tracking mechanisms present in some of the pill bottles and police observed the bottles to be in a car driving east rapidly on Rosewick Road. Officers reportedly observed a red Toyota Corolla driving at 91 mph, per the report, and went to initiate a stop. The driver allegedly fled before crashing into the median on St. Charles Parkway, at which point “several suspect[s] exited the vehicle and ran toward” a nearby neighborhood. Police allegedly found a white bag with the stolen drugs in the car.
Lancaster was arrested near his home, and Wade was apprehended a short time later after being seen walking nearby. Both were charged for their alleged roles in the CVS robbery, along with the other robbery and attempt at the same.
Both men have preliminary district court hearings set for Feb. 28, per online court records.
