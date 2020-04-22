Two charged in September burglary

A Waldorf man and Washington, D.C., woman were arrested April 9 and charged with first-degree burglary and multiple counts of theft and malicious destruction of property stemming from an incident that occurred in September 2019.
According to charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office Det. Goddard, on Sept. 24 shortly before 3 p.m., officers responded to Kentsdale Drive in Waldorf for a reported burglary. Initial investigation revealed that between noon and 1:45 p.m., an unknown suspect entered the fenced backyard of a residence through an unlocked gate. The suspect allegedly used an unknown tool to remove a laundry room screen then shattered the laundry room window glass and entered the residence.
The inside of the residence was ransacked, and the suspect used unknown means to force entry to rooms that were previously locked. The master bedroom was secured using a padlock and the suspect used unknown means to split the door frame to gain access.
Multiple items from each of the victims were stolen, including PlayStation and Xbox video games, shoes, jewelry, a gaming console and controller, laptops, watches, United States currency and various collector coins. The suspect fled the residence undetected.
A search of a law enforcement database revealed that 11 various PlayStation and Xbox video games were sold to a game store in Prince George’s County on Sept. 26. Additionally, jewelry was sold to a gold buying store in Waldorf on Sept. 28. Brandon Alexander Carter, 31, was identified as the person who allegedly sold the property, for which he received payment.
On Oct. 1, officers responded to the gold buying store in an attempt to identify the jewelry allegedly sold by Carter. Digital photographs were taken of the jewelry and shown to the victims, who confirmed that they were the items stolen in the burglary. A victim also identified the video games sold to the game store as items stolen.
Additional stolen property from the burglary was located at two separate pawnshops in Prince George’s County. A bracelet was located at a pawnshop that was allegedly sold by Sylvia Delores Daniels, 31, on Sept. 30. Daniels allegedly received cash for the property and the victim was contacted on Oct. 10, who positively identified the bracelet as stolen property.
The reported stolen gaming console and controller were located at a separate pawnshop, allegedly sold by Daniels on Oct. 8. The shop was contacted Oct. 10 regarding the property, and the victim confirmed it was stolen during the burglary through provided photographs.
On Oct. 23, officers returned to the gold buying store in Waldorf and recovered additional items that were positively identified by the victims as stolen. Transaction receipts were provided by the store dated Oct. 11 that allegedly listed the seller as Daniels.
On Nov. 7, surveillance video from the pawnshops was received by detectives. Daniels is allegedly observed on Oct. 8 selling the gaming console and controller to the pawnshop and later showing identification cards to employees. A male enters the shop a few minutes into the transaction and speaks with Daniels, and the male is allegedly believed to be Carter. The cashier provided money to Daniels, at which point she and Carter left the shop.
Further search revealed that shoes and a watch were listed for sale on the website “OfferUp.” The items were listed for sale under the username “jerry,” and a search and seizure warrant was received for the account. The account was created by “Jerry Carter” using the Facebook name “Brandon Carter,” and longitude and latitude coordinates for the account were received, identifying a Waldorf residence.
A search through the sheriff’s office local system revealed that Carter lives at the residence consistent with the longitude and latitude coordinates from the account. An updated records request of the account was filed on Nov. 7 and revealed selling messages between “jerry” and another “OfferUp” user to purchase the stolen shoes, including a meeting location.
On Nov. 27, using a law enforcement database, the “OfferUp” user was contacted who revealed he purchased the shoes from an unknown person. A physical description of the seller was given to officers by the buyer that matched the description of Carter. The shoes were recovered and appeared to be the same ones stolen in the September burglary.
Officers currently believe that both Carter and Daniels burglarized the home of the victims on Sept. 24. Carter and Daniels then are alleged to have sold the stolen property to different businesses and people for monetary gain. The value of the stolen property is believed to be about $5,000.
Both Carter and Daniels have preliminary hearings scheduled for June 29.
