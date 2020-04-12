Two dead in apparent murder-suicide; linked to dead woman in Indiana

A tip from an Indiana police department led sheriff's deputies to discover the shooting deaths of a man and woman in what appears to be a murder-suicide Friday evening in a Waldorf hotel room.
On April 10 at 7:40 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office responded to the Hilton Garden Inn at 10385 O'Donnell Place to check on the welfare of the man and woman, according to a sheriff's office press release. They had received a call from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department which had received a tip that a man in the Waldorf hotel room might have killed a female acquaintance at his residence in Indianapolis earlier in the week and may have killed a woman at the Waldorf hotel room before killing himself.
While Indianapolis police officers followed up on the tip there, the sheriff's office Emergency Services Team made entry to the hotel room where team members discovered Shereese Desire Curbeam, 36, of La Plata dead from a gunshot wound, according to the press release. The body of Daniel Clark, 47, of Indianapolis was also found with a gunshot wound, investigators said in the release. A gun was recovered from the scene.
Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have confirmed the discovery of a dead female, who was known to Clark, inside his Indianapolis apartment, according to the release.
Local detectives are working with their Indianapolis counterparts to establish a motive for the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Feldman at 301-609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel app.