Two Port Tobacco River bald eagle eggs hatch

Chandler and Hope, the two American bald eagles whose Port Tobacco nest can be viewed on the Charles County EagleCam, have successfully hatched two tiny eaglets.
“We are ecstatic that Chandler and Hope, the bald eagles nesting in Port Tobacco River Park, recently hatched two eaglets,” Tiffany Farrell, president of the Southern Maryland Audubon Society, said in an email. “These experienced parents last year fledged both of their young, and we are hoping for another successful season ahead.”
The first egg hatched at approximately 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning, according to an email sent out by the Port Tobacco River Conservancy.
The second egg hatched sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning, Rachel Ammerman of the Charles County Department of Parks and Recreation said in an email Monday.
“We caught our first glimpse of that hatchling [Monday] morning around 7 a.m.” Ammerman said.
A third egg “was not viable,” Ammerman wrote.
Lynne Wheeler, past president and membership chair of the Southern Maryland Audubon Society, said in an email Thursday that it is not uncommon for a third egg, if laid, to not hatch.
“We [in the Chesapeake Bay region] have one of the highest percentages of three-egg nests in the lower 48 [states],” Wheeler said. “This is due to the large quantity of food source — fish! About 60% of three-egg nests do not succeed to have three eaglets.”
Bald eagles subsist largely on fish, as well as small mammals, reptiles and carrion, Wheeler said.
The EagleCam was set up in the fall of 2018 by Terrain360 to livestream an 8-foot bald eagle nest and its yearly occupants at the Port Tobacco River Park.
Last year, the eagles, named Chandler and Hope, returned to the nest and successfully fledged two eaglets under the watchful eyes of the public.
Mated pairs of eagles typically return to the same nest year after year, according to the National Eagle Center’s website, and add to their nests each year.
Both males and females share incubation responsibilities, although the female will more often remain in the nest while the male hunts for her, according to the National Eagle Center.
The Charles County EagleCam is operated by parks and recreation, Wild Streaming and a handful of dedicated volunteers from the Southern Maryland Audubon Society, Ammerman said.
“We are ‘squeeing’ with delight over our two newly hatched eaglets, PT3 and PT4,” said EagleCam moderator Brenda Naim-Davies in an email Thursday.
Wheeler explained that eagle nest cams generally use some sort of alphanumeric designation for eaglets, the “PT” being short for Port Tobacco and the numbers designating the number in hatching since the installation of the camera, last year’s eaglets being PT1 and PT2.
“Eaglets grow quickly and demand lots of food,” Naim-Davies said. “In about six weeks we’ll have a very crowded nest since PT3 and PT4 will be nearly the size of Hope and Chandler.”
“Eaglets grow quickly and demand lots of food. This season with the addition of sound we’ll be able to hear them calling for more breakfish, constantly,” Naim-Davies said.
“The Charles County [Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism] has been a fabulous supporter of our requests for this eagle nest cam. Last year we asked if sound could be installed for this nesting season. When we ask, they jump through hoops to meet our wishes,” Wheeler explained.
The eaglets typically fledge or take their first flight at around 10 to 12 weeks of age, according to the National Eagle Center. Until that time, both the male and the female will catch food — usually fish — and bring it back to the nest, tearing off pieces to feed the eaglets.
“We are looking forward to another successful season with our Port Tobacco Park family, but don’t blink as it ‘flies’ by quickly,” Naim-Davies said.
Watchers from all over the country tune into Port Tobacco’s eagle pair and their offspring, Wheeler said, although it is difficult to tell exact numbers, as the eagles can be viewed live both on the county website and on YouTube.
“One watcher this morning was from Arizona, and a first-grade teacher popped on from New Jersey,” Wheeler said. “Last year when chat was open from dawn to dusk, we captured from all over the world.”
This year, the open chat has a limited time window — Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. until sunset, and Saturday from 4 p.m. to sunset — in order to have a moderator available.
The hatching of new eaglets is another sign of the recovery of this once-endangered species. Half a century ago, the bald eagle, America’s national bird, was on the verge of extinction throughout most of its U.S. range, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website, due to habitat destruction, illegal shooting and the contamination of its food source with DDT, a then-common pesticide that caused sterility and egg thinning, leading to most eggs being nonviable. In 1963, there were only 487 nesting pairs of bald eagles remaining.
“Habitat protection afforded by the Endangered Species Act, the federal government’s banning of DDT, and conservation actions taken by the American public have helped Bald Eagles make a remarkable recovery,” the U.S. Fish and Wildlife website stated.
Chandler and Hope and their newest arrivals can be viewed online anytime at www.charlescountyparks.com/parks/eagle-cam.
