Two teens charged in May shooting incident

Two Bryans Road teens have been charged with first- and second-degree assault, possession of a firearm as a minor, reckless endangerment and use of a firearm in commission of a crime after an event that took place May 14.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Garner’s statement of charges, shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers from the La Plata Police Department and sheriff’s office responded to the 6000 block of Crain Highway for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg.
The victim was discovered on the sidewalk and transported to a Prince George’s County hospital for the severity of his injury. While searching the area for evidence, a bullet was located on the sidewalk.
Shortly before 6:30 p.m., officers made contact with a witness. The witness alleged that he and the victim were staying at a local hotel, and at some point the victim indicated he was going to meet someone. After the victim left, the witness was standing in the parking lot when he heard a gunshot.
The witness ran over and saw the victim standing near a black Ford Fusion with a gunshot wound to his right leg. The victim said that he was shot by someone in a black Audi passenger car.
At around 9 p.m., officers interviewed the victim at the hospital, who said he was at the parking lot when two unknown suspects approached him requesting he buy “tree,” referencing a drug purchase, according to court documents. One of the suspects allegedly produced a weapon and proceeded to shoot him in the leg.
During the shooting, the suspects were seated in a black Audi sedan, and the victim believed it was the passenger who shot him. While interviewing medical staff at the hospital, officers learned the victim suffered a broken femur from the gunshot.
Surveillance footage was reviewed during the investigation that showed the Audi pulling into the parking lot prior to the shooting and parking. A full description of the vehicle was noted, and the victim is observed walking around the inside of an adjacent hotel, looking outside. Two suspects then exit the vehicle and begin walking inside.
The first suspect, the driver, is described as a shorter black male with a beard and the second is a taller black male with short hair. When both suspects enter the hotel, the victim walks out of the back of the building, after which the suspects enter the vehicle again and begin to drive around the building.
The victim appears to walk towards the vehicle, which at the time was outside the view of cameras. The Audi is then seen driving out of the parking lot and turns northbound on Crain Highway. The witness is seen running towards the victim and provides aid until EMS and police personnel arrive.
While watching surveillance, officers noted the rear registration plate on the Audi as a Virginia tag. Shortly before 10:30 p.m., officers used several law enforcement databases attempting to identify the vehicle. The vehicle’s owner was identified shortly after.
On May 16, officers learned that on Feb. 4, the Prince George’s County Police Department stopped James Fred Massey, 19, driving the same vehicle. A motor vehicle administration inquiry was conducted that revealed a photograph of Massey, and when compared to surveillance footage, it appears to be Massey exiting the driver’s seat of the vehicle the night of the incident.
On May 18, officers conducted a search on Massey’s information, which revealed that he was in an accident in Prince George’s County on Oct. 20, 2019, with a passenger in the vehicle. The passenger was a 17-year-old black male, whose photograph matched the description of the suspect who exited the passenger seat of the vehicle the night of the incident.
On May 19, officers were contacted by the victim and provided social media account information through Instagram in reference to the identity of the two people who were in the vehicle when he was shot. MVA photographs of Massey and the juvenile were compared to the social media accounts and the two were positively identified.
On May 28, detectives executed search warrants on Massey’s house and located him. During the execution of the warrant, clothing was located that Massey was allegedly observed wearing during the shooting.
Officers determined that Massey and the juvenile were responsible for the shooting of the victim and were charged accordingly. Massey and the juvenile are being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.
