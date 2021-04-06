Two Waldorf women have been charged with attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault and other charges following a report of an employee assault at a Taco Bell drive-thru and a vehicle being driven into the front of the business on Smallwood Drive in Waldorf on Tuesday, March 31.
According to a release sent this week from the Charles County Sheriff's Office, Tanesha R. Williams, 25, and Diamond Shanay Johnson, 28, were arrested on April 5.
Williams was the driver of the vehicle, according to the release, which states that both women got into an argument related to a food order and both exited the vehicle before Williams assaulted an employee at the drive-thru window around 10:23 p.m.
According to sheriff's office spokeswoman Diane Richardson, the vehicle was a silver Hyundai Sonata.
Williams then drove to the front of the fast-food restaurant, drove her car through a group of people, backed up, drove through the group again and eventually crashed through an entrance to the business before leaving, the release stated.
Two people were treated on scene by paramedics and one person was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to an earlier release.
Williams and Johnson are currently being held in the Charles County Detention Center.