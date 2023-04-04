Commissioner Thomasina "Sina" Coates

Commissioner Thomasina "Sina" Coates (D) during a commissioner meeting in March.

An unsealed 27-page investigative report has shed new light on the identity of a Charles County commissioner censured for sending racially abusive emails to the county administrator, and that commissioners' own allegations of racism directed to her and others that the report claimed were generally unfounded.

Former Prince George’s County Circuit Court Judge Leo E. Green Jr. on Friday ordered a 27-page investigation into allegations made by Charles County Administrator Mark Belton and Commissioner Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D) as well as closed session notes from June 9, 2020, to be unsealed.


