An unsealed 27-page investigative report has shed new light on the identity of a Charles County commissioner censured for sending racially abusive emails to the county administrator, and that commissioners' own allegations of racism directed to her and others that the report claimed were generally unfounded.
Former Prince George’s County Circuit Court Judge Leo E. Green Jr. on Friday ordered a 27-page investigation into allegations made by Charles County Administrator Mark Belton and Commissioner Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D) as well as closed session notes from June 9, 2020, to be unsealed.
Southern Maryland News obtained a copy of the report that made startling allegations against the District 2 commissioner.
The report was entered as evidence in the ongoing lawsuit by Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) and Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) to stop Coates from having any input on the job status of Belton.
The lawsuit came after allegations were made during a Dec. 13, 2022, board meeting that a commissioner, now confirmed as Coates, had been censured for racially abusive conduct toward Belton.
The 27-page investigative report, completed on May 25, 2020, by Bernadette C. Sargeant, attorney with Stinson LLP, outlined interactions in emails sent between Belton and Coates during their interactions from April 2019 to April 2020.
According to the document, Belton first made contact with Alexis Blackwell, Charles government's human resources director, in July 2019 for help in addressing what the report called a “hostile and abusive” tone from Coates, who is Black, toward Belton, who is white.
“Commissioner Coates has repeatedly sent me emails over time that I consider abusive. They span a number of subjects where I’ve made decisions that do not align with her preferences,” Belton is quoted as saying in the report.
The first documented exchange between the two was in April 2019 in an email exchange regarding applicants for the then-open county attorney position.
In the report, Belton stated that Coates wanted anyone but a white man hired in the position after speaking with her in a one-on-one meeting early in Belton’s tenure as county administrator.
“Coates raised the issue of diversity hiring but did so to the extent of naming people who should be fired and who she wanted hired,” the report stated. “Belton said that both Blackwell and Deb Hall (deputy county administrator) have told him that in their observation, Coates only wants to hire African Americans.”
In an email exchange listed in the report, Coates asked Belton for a list of applicants for the county attorney position.
Belton was cautioned by Megan Donnick, deputy director of human resources, that applicant information needed to be kept confidential.
When Belton sent that information to Coates, the report states that Coates responded in a way that Belton felt was abusive in an April 4, 2019, email, that read in part: "Thank you for responding to my request. In the future, I would appreciate if you would refrain from sending me correspondence littered with assumption and speculation."
Belton responded stating that his reply was not speculative.
"There is nothing in my email to you that is speculative, nor did I make any assumptions," he replied. "I provided you with the information you requested, stated facts about the hiring process, and did my job to ensure the security of confidential information as I passed it along to you. I’m sorry if you took it any other way. I would be happy to discuss it with you further if you desire."
That exchange received the following response from Coates: "I believe I requested names, not unsolicited hiring processes, and security confidential information as you quoted below. Your comment is certainly assumptive, speculative, and now let me add condescending. Please don’t insult my intelligence."
The report also stated that Blackwell, who is Black, stated that Coates had proposed hiring practices that were “borderline illegal” when discussing diversifying the county workforce.
Blackwell was also quoted as stating that Coates used "racial designations when referring to people and would often connect the person’s race with positive or negative qualities based on race.”
As an example, the report said Coates referred to one county government person's status as a white person and said she "did not really trust her."
The reported hostility in tone continued into June 2019, after Belton responded to a resident’s email about steps needed to gain a permanent certificate of use and occupancy for their property.
In excerpts of emails sent from Coates to Belton, Coates accused Belton of “singling out” the property owner and accused him of micro-managing and “making staff feel incompetent and weakening the commissioners’ ability to get anything done in their county.”
Belton then went to Blackwell to craft an email response that would hopefully ease perceived escalating tensions between Coates and Belton, according to documents.
When that response did little to ease tensions, Belton emailed Blackwell stating, “It’s getting to the point where I may need to file an official complaint.”
The report also stated responses from other commissioners who were in the loop via email when correspondence between Belton and Coates took place.
“In all my years of government, I’ve never seen an email like that. … She [Coates] just went off,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) is quoted as saying in the report.
Collins is also quoted in the report as saying that he told Coates the emails were putting her in position for “potential litigation.”
Also in the report, Collins said in an interview that he had met with Coates, who referred to Belton as racist and that she had "total disdain" for Belton.
Sergeant noted in her report that the allegations that Belton had been subjected to an abusive hostile work environment created by Coates had been “substantiated.”
“There is concrete evidence of Commissioner Coates’ lack of credibility including clear black and white falsehoods," the report said.
The report also found “strong evidence” of racial biases made by Coates and that the county was “exposed” to liability due to her actions.
Allegations against Belton levied
The report also listed allegations that Coates made of “first hand” discrimination by Belton against her as well as discrimination against Stewart and favoritism toward Bowling and then-Commissioner Vice President Bobby Rucci (D), who is also white.
However, the report stated, “As with her comments in response to Belton’s claim of an abusive hostile work environment created by her treatment of him, Coates several times backed away from, changed or made inconsistent assertions when pressed on the basis of her claims against Belton.”
Coates’ claim of discrimination stemmed from Belton’s decision to remove a capital improvement project request for a senior/recreation center in Bryans Road from an April 2020 meeting agenda.
Coates also complained that Belton refused to “abide by her request” to be updated on a list of projects she provided with a spreadsheet for updating.
The report also stated that Coates accused Belton of placing a “disproportionate” number of items on board agendas for Bowling, who is white.
However, Belton stated in the report that the Bryans Road center request was removed based on staff recommendations that a similar facility in Indian Head was not at capacity and the chosen site, that was not listed in Sargeant’s report, had already been zoned for another business.
Belton also stated that he did not do the type of updates Coates had requested for any commissioners.
Sargeant also spoke with Stewart, who was a part of the incoming board of county commissioners in 2014 that voted to remove Belton from his position as county administrator in 2014.
Though Stewart admitted in the report that she originally voted against bringing Belton back in 2018, she stated that despite her original opposition she and Belton had a “professional” relationship.
“If I have any concerns or questions I can email him, call him or stop by his office. ... I know I can go to Mark because of his experience,” Stewart is quoted as saying.
Stewart added that Coates approached her sometime in 2019 about trying to remove Belton, but stopped communicating with her about the issue when Stewart seemed not to be “on her side” about the action.
Coates was also quoted as making “general” accusations that Belton had discriminated against government employees.
Sergeant deemed Coates’ claims were not “substantiated” as other commissioners, including Collins and Stewart, who are both Black, had spoken highly of Belton and stated they had not seen evidence of racism in Belton’s approach to county employees.
The report in great detail reviews a kerfuffle over a planned trip to Waldorf, Germany — described as a "sister city" of Charles County's Waldorf — in relation to a planned economic development trip to Mozambique.
According to the report, Coates said that Belton helping Bowling plan the trip to Europe was evidence of racially motivated favoritism. However, no email implying that was provided by Coates. Both trips were ultimately canceled due to the pandemic.
Commissioners left with 'no choice'
The findings in the initial report were presented to commissioners during a closed session hearing on June 9, 2020.
In its conclusion, the report said, “In contrast to the information provided [by Coates] regarding Belton, this investigation revealed many examples of direct racial bias and lack of credibility on the part of Commissioner Coates.”
Collins was quoted after the presentation as stating that commissioners were left with “no choice” but to adopt prompt and remedial measures necessary to protect both “the county and ourselves as individuals.”
Commissioners voted four to one with Bowling, Collins, Rucci and Stewart voting yes to block Coates from having any decision making power related to the job status of Mark Belton and added that Coates would only communicate to Belton through the commissioner president or vice president.
Coates was the lone no vote.
The commissioners also made changes to their commissioners' rules of procedures to explicitly state that intimidating and disruptive workplace behaviors were not acceptable.
Whether the prompt and remedial actions from the June 2020 meeting still apply under the new board that convened in December is the subject of an ongoing lawsuit in Charles County Circuit Court.
A temporary injunction keeping the actions in place was passed in January, with a trial date on the matter yet to be scheduled.