Update: Gunman killed by Charles County officer identified

A man accused of firing multiple rounds into a residence who died after being shot by a police officer Sunday morning has been identified as De Quang Tran, 59, of La Plata, according to a news release from the Charles County Sheriff's Office.
According to the release, officers responded to Spring Oak Court in La Plata for reports of a home invasion in progress at approximately 10:20 a.m. Sunday morning.
As officers were responding, 911 received multiple calls advising that a man armed with a military-style long gun had approached several homes in the neighborhood.
The man allegedly broke out a window on one house before walking to the front yard of a different home and firing multiple shots at the residence. Multiple people, including children, were in the residence at the time, according to police.
Officers arrived as the man was allegedly firing at the house. One of the officers discharged his firearm, which struck and disabled the gunman. According to the release, officers approached the man, secured the firearm and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.
The man was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Tran was a resident of the street on which the incidents took place, according to CCSO spokeswoman Diane Richardson.
"It appears at this time that nobody realized [the shooter] was their neighbor," Richardson said.
The officer involved was identified as Pfc. Morrison of the Patrol Division, a five-year veteran. Morrison has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy, according to the release.
Police are working to establish a motive for the shooting.
"We still have a lot of unanswered questions," Richardson said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. G. Higgs at 301-609-6497.
Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.