A Waldorf man is in jail after a burglary at a Lowe’s in the 2500 block of Crain Highway led to the death of a woman on Jefferson Farm Place.
Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, of Waldorf was arrested on July 2 and charged with seven felonies for first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, theft of $25,000 to under $100,000, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, second degree burglary and theft of $1,500 to under $25,000.
Brown also received four misdemeanors for second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property over $1,000 and two fourth-degree burglary charges.
According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call at around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 2, for reports of the burglary.
Charging documents state that Brown was an employee at the Lowe’s store on Crain Highway when he suddenly left his shift without informing anyone on July 1.
Later on, Brown allegedly returned and stole a Yale forklift valued at $20,000 and used it to bash open the steel storage doors on the southern end of the building by ramming them with the forklift.
The steel doors, valued at $20,000, were completely destroyed according to police.
The suspect allegedly broke through a chain link gate with the forklift and fled the scene.
The forklift was discovered about 20 minutes later in the parking lot of Home Depot in the 12000 block of Jefferson Farm Place without the suspect.
Documents state that Brown drove the forklift into what can now be identified as a 2019 Lincoln MKZ belonging to an unidentified woman. Police initially said the car was a Ford Fusion.
Brown allegedly admitted to chasing the woman with the forklift after she fled from the car and intentionally ran her over then fled the scene in her vehicle before police arrived, according to charging documents.
Documents state that Brown led police to where he parked the vehicle allegedly stolen from the woman.
According to the police's investigation, there was no relation between the woman and Brown and the attack appears to be random.
Brown was taken into custody late Sunday night and taken to the Charles County Detention Center where he was ordered held without bond.
Brown is due back in Charles County District Court on July 5 before Judge Robert B. Riddle.