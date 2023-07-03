Crime scene
File photo

A Waldorf man is in jail after a burglary at a Lowe’s in the 2500 block of Crain Highway led to the death of a woman on Jefferson Farm Place.

Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, of Waldorf was arrested on July 2 and charged with seven felonies for first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, theft of $25,000 to under $100,000, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, second degree burglary and theft of $1,500 to under $25,000.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews