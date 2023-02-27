An Upper Marlboro man has been charged with rape after allegedly soliciting a 13-year-old girl for sex in exchange for marijuana, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Khordero Christian Hemphill, 25, was charged with felony second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense and sexual solicitation of a minor as well as two misdemeanors for second-degree assault and a fourth-degree sex offense.
According to charging documents, Hemphill made contact with the girl through Instagram using the account name “derodinero_” on Feb. 7 and repeatedly requested sexual favors in exchange for marijuana.
Hemphill allegedly told the girl he was 19 years old during their correspondence online and provided her with a phone number to contact him on Feb. 9.
Documents state that on the overnight hours of Feb. 12, Hemphill picked up the girl from her home. Due to the age of the victim, the exact location in Charles County was removed from charging documents.
Hemphill allegedly pressured the girl into several acts that were sexual in nature before providing a marijuana cigarette to her and leaving the area.
Charging documents state the girl reported the incident to a school resource officer.
A further check of phone and digital message records revealed that Hemphill allegedly made contact with the girl again on Feb. 17 stating he was in the area of her home. Charging documents state that the girl responded to the messages stating that she did not want to have sexual contact with Hemphill.
An arrest warrant for Hemphill was issued on Feb. 21 and executed the same day. He was ordered held without bond after a bail hearing on Feb. 22.
He is due back in Charles County District court on March 22 for a preliminary hearing.
Charles County sheriff’s detectives are working to determine if additional victims may have been contacted by Hemphill.
Anyone who believes their child may have been contacted by Hemphill is asked to talk to their children about the matter and contact Detective Sapienza at 301-609-6554.
Anyone who would like to provide information and remain anonymous may do so by calling Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.