Khordero Chrstian Hemphill

Khordero Chrstian Hemphill was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with three felonies relating to the sexual assault of a minor.

 CHARLES COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

An Upper Marlboro man has been charged with rape after allegedly soliciting a 13-year-old girl for sex in exchange for marijuana, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Khordero Christian Hemphill, 25, was charged with felony second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense and sexual solicitation of a minor as well as two misdemeanors for second-degree assault and a fourth-degree sex offense.


