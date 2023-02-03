Robert Alonzo Robinson

Robert Alonzo Robinson, 53, of Upper Marlboro was arrested on kidnapping and sexual assault charges on Jan. 27.

 Charles County Sheriff's Office photo

An Upper Marlboro man is in jail after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman last month, according to a press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Alonzo Robinson, 53, was charged with five felonies for robbery, armed carjacking, carjacking, first-degree assault and kidnapping as well as two misdemeanors for second-degree assault and a fourth-degree sex offense.


