An Upper Marlboro man is in jail after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman last month, according to a press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Alonzo Robinson, 53, was charged with five felonies for robbery, armed carjacking, carjacking, first-degree assault and kidnapping as well as two misdemeanors for second-degree assault and a fourth-degree sex offense.
At around 11:10 p.m. on Jan. 26, Anne Arundel County Police Department informed the Charles sheriff’s office that a woman at a gas station in the 1300 block of Mount Zion Marlboro Road in Lothian had reported she had been kidnapped from Charles County.
Charging documents state that the woman was approached by Robinson at a gas station in the 3600 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 26.
Police say the woman was in her vehicle when Robinson entered her car and ordered her to drive him to Upper Marlboro. When the woman refused, Robinson allegedly threatened the woman and said he had a firearm.
Documents state that Robinson then forced the woman to drive to several liquor stores before they arrived at a gas station/liquor store in the 2900 block of West Chesapeake Road in Dunkirk.
Robinson allegedly tried to make the woman go into the store, but the woman made up an excuse that she would clean out her car while he went inside the store.
Documents say Robinson hugged the woman and slapped her on the butt, and then entered the store. Robinson was also accused of forcing the woman to place her hand on his genitalia and penetrating the woman with his fingers during the kidnapping.
When Robinson entered the store, the woman re-entered her vehicle and fled to Anne Arundel County where she called police.
Police say they recovered a book bag from the woman’s vehicle that belonged to Robinson. The book bag also implicated Robinson in a robbery at a department store in the 3300 block of Western Parkway in Waldorf that was reported just before 11 p.m. that day.
He was eventually arrested on Jan. 27 at his home in the 3500 block of Eyre Drive South in Upper Marlboro.
Robinson was taken to the Charles County Detention Center where he was ordered held without bond. He is due back in court on Feb. 28.