The region’s higher education center will soon have a permanent executive director.
Officials with the University System of Maryland, or USM, which oversees multiple public colleges in the state, have been working with University of Maryland, College Park to select a firm and launch a search this fall for the first executive director of the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, formerly known as the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, in California.
The Southern Maryland center, located on Airport Road, has been run by an interim executive director, Ben Latigo, since the higher education center’s merger with the public college behemoth last year. Latigo said this week that he is “undecided” on whether or not he will apply for the permanent position and declined to say anything else on the subject.
“The new University of System of Maryland Southern Maryland center will foster education and innovation in ways that will benefit life and the economy of this important area of the state,” Mike Lurie, spokesperson for USM, said in an email. “And so we expect the coming search for an executive director will draw a strong pool of candidates.”
The search is still in its early stages, and Joe Anderson, chairman of the center’s board of advisers, said University System of Maryland has not yet signed a contract with a search firm.
“We hope to have the contract signed within the next week,” he said.
Anderson said a search committee of seven will be assembled with a representative from the local board of advisers included. It will be led by Joann Boughman, USM senior vice chancellor for academic affairs and student life.
“While the USM hopes to have a new executive director identified by the end of the legislative session in April, that timeline is simply a goal,” Lurie said. “A search of this type is often dependent on when the incoming candidate is able to leave their current employer or institution.”
Anderson jokingly said the new director has to be “superman or superwoman.” The chairman added that the person should be able to interact with the community and have academic experience and qualifications. A background in research and an ability to work with entrepreneurs will also be beneficial, he said.
Anderson said the new executive director will work under the University of Maryland’s provost, and Southern Maryland’s board of advisers will work closely with the new leader.
“So our input will help form the direction of the program,” he said.
The University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland offers mostly graduate-level classes from University of Maryland, Bowie State, Salisbury, University of Maryland University College and Towson. It also hosts classes from universities outside of USM like Notre Dame of Maryland University, the Florida Institute of Technology, John Hopkins’ school of engineering and Webster University.
A third building, dedicated to research, will be added to the Southern Maryland campus and Anderson said preparations have already begun, with construction expected to start in the next couple of weeks with an October 2021 completion date.
The price of the new building was originally set at $81.5 million. However, according to a document from the department of budget and management, that price has jumped to nearly $86 million. The department of budget and management said the state government was supposed to allocate over $46 million in the fiscal 2020 budget for the new building, but that amount dropped to $11,945,000 — about a quarter of what was originally planned.
