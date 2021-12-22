VanGO riders could see fares for their daily rides disappear completely depending on the results of a six-month pilot program scheduled to begin in January.
Commissioners were briefed on the plan to try out a “Zero-Fare” policy on the county’s commuter bus program by Deborah Carpenter, director of department of planning and growth management, and Chief of Transit Jeffry Barnett.
“We couldn’t think of a more poignant statement on diversity, equity and inclusion than this,” Barnett told commissioners during their meeting on Dec. 14.
According to the presentation, the pilot program could be a great help to lower income families in the county.
About 62% of households that use VanGO have incomes of under $40,000.
Nearly 70% of riders identify as Black, and the vast majority of all riders did not have a car to make a trip provided for by VanGo services.
Barnett said regional stakeholders like the College of Southern Maryland, Charles County Public Schools and the Department of Social Services were consulted during meetings that began in October.
The trial program, which is underway now, will continue through the beginning of 2022, with ridership to be surveyed in late March. All VanGO services will be included in the program.
A decision to continue the program is expected to be made by May 1, 2022.
More upgrades coming to Mallows Bay
Nearly a week after Mallows Bay was included in a brand new Rural Legacy Area in Charles County, the park is set for even more investment as a recipient of the American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Grant.
Kelli Beavers, director of Charles County Recreation, Parks and Tourism, presented the opportunity that was passed unanimously by the county commissioners.
The recreation department partnered with the Chesapeake Conservancy and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to seek funding to expand operations at the park. The original funding support asked for $652,000 for a restroom facility, a second kayak launch and an outdoor classroom.
Beavers said the costs could be as high as $1 million depending on utilities, permits and other construction related costs.
The department plans to bring back an updated grant request to incorporate a request by Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) to add a welcoming booth to the grounds.
Mallows Bay is apart of the new Nanjemoy-Mattawoman Rural Legacy Area established on Dec. 1.
A 64,000-acre area in western Charles County is slated to receive $1.1 million in investment from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The funds will go toward the preservation and protection of several watershed areas and recreational facilities like Mallows Bay.
