Maryland State Police released this image of a Jaguar F Pace similar to the one involved in a hit-and-run crash on Aug. 12 in the area of Crain Highway and Budds Creek Road. Troopers say the vehicle has damage in the area of the front bumper, circled in red on the photo, and a missing right rear wheel well cover.
More information is known about the type of Jaguar allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month in Newburg, according to the Maryland State Police.
Troopers from the state police La Plata barrack announced the update on their Facebook page on Aug. 15.
Troopers are looking for a 2016 or newer Jaguar F Pace with undercarriage damage to the front end of the vehicle and a missing right rear wheel well cover.
A second vehicle has yet to be identified in the crash that killed Milton Jones, 57, of Heathsville, Va.
Jones was riding south on Crain Highway on a Harley Davidson motorcycle at around 9:17 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, when a Kia Rio operated by Stanley Chrusciel, 68, of Clinton was in front of him.
As Chrusciel approached a left turn to merge onto Budds Creek Road from Crain Highway, Jones collided with the back of the Rio and was thrown into the southbound lanes of Crain Highway.
Jones was then struck by the Jaguar and a second vehicle as he was lying in the road and died of his injuries on the scene. Neither of the vehicles that struck Jones after the initial incident remained on the scene, according to police.
Maryland State Police are still investigating the crash and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or know the identity of either vehicle is asked to call the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at 301-392-1200.
Witnesses can also phone Sgt. J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH team at 301-392-1231.