The Charles County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in finding a vehicle connected with a July 2 homicide.
The sheriff's office made the announcement via a social media post on Sunday morning.
Officers are searching for a dark copper-colored 2019 Ford Fusion allegedly used in a burglary and homicide in the 2500 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf on July 2. The vehicle has damage to the passenger side and is missing a side mirror.
According to police, they received a call at around 12:40 a.m. on July 2 for reports of the burglary.
When they arrived, they spoke to a witness who informed officers that a suspect allegedly broke into a business, stole a forklift and fled by ramming gates.
Officers eventually found the forklift at a home improvement store on Jefferson Farm Place.
During their investigation they found an unidentified woman dead under the forklift.
According to their investigation, the suspect allegedly entered into a confrontation with a woman at the home improvement store, struck her with the forklift and then fled the scene in the woman’s vehicle.
Detectives are pursuing leads and requesting the public’s help in finding the Ford Fusion.
Detective Weaver is investigating.
Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 301-932-2222.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can do so by contacting Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, submit them online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com, or by using the P3Intel mobile app.