Vehicle sought

Charles County Sheriff's Officers are seeking a 2019 Ford Fusion similar to the one pictured that was stolen after an alleged homicide on July 2. 

 CHARLES COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in finding a vehicle connected with a July 2 homicide.

The sheriff's office made the announcement via a social media post on Sunday morning.


  

