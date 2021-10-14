Efforts to revitalize and reenergize the economy of Indian Head recently garnered the town an award from the International Economic Development Council.
In an Oct. 7 release, Charles County announced that the College of Southern Maryland’s Velocity Center and the revitalization of the Indian Head had won a silver rank award in the category of real estate development and reuse.
“It’s not often that projects get that sort of recognition, but it’s extra special when you’re talking about the Velocity Center project where all levels of government came together to formulate and make it happen,” Indian Head Mayor Brandon Paulin said.
The Velocity Center is a 13,000 square foot building on Indian Head Highway constructed by CSM, which opened its doors last year.
The center was opened as part of a partnership with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, according to the information page on the College of Southern Maryland website.
In a conversation with Southern Maryland News in June, College of Southern Maryland President Maureen Murphy called the center a “catalyst for economic development for Indian Head.”
The center has already hosted events in partnership with Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head division, as apart of center’s mission to be “a place of innovation, learning and collaboration for academia, the Navy and the community,” according to the information page on the website.
Over the summer, the velocity center hosted the “Wargame for Innovation and Frontline Improvisation,” which was put on by Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division and funded by the Office of Naval Research and the Technology Transfer Office.
The event, held this past July, brought together technology developers, military officials and acquisition experts to simulate different war fighting concepts.
According to a release from Naval Sea Systems Command, the event brought together three teams composed of naval scientists, engineers and active duty sailors and marines to engage in different scenarios centered around a fictional conflict near the Philippines in 2025.
“The scenario was developed not just to be solution-based, but to also raise awareness of the climate between U.S. allies and China in the South China Sea,” the release read.
In addition to holding war games, the Velocity Center also has a has a permanent tenant, the Energetics Technology Center, which provides engineering and data analytics services for government, academics and private industry. The Energetics Technology Center signed a five-year lease agreement for 3,000 square feet of space last November.
The U.S. Bomb Technician Association, which established an office in Indian Head early this year, has also announced plans to partner with the Velocity Center for events.
According to a press release on the U.S. Bomb Technician Association website, the group signed a memorandum of understanding with the College of Southern Maryland in June to bolster economic growth in Charles County.
The signing comes after the association announced in November plans to redevelop the former site of the CVS Pharmacy on Route 210 into the Maryland Technology and Training Campus.
The campus, which sits across the street from the Velocity Center, will be a multi-use facility and house non profit organizations, academic institutions and other industrial concerns in support of the Naval Surface Warfare Center.
