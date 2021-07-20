Vets N Transition, in collaboration with the Charles County Veterans Commission, community/political activists Karla M. Kornegay and Edward Holland, will be hosting an inaugural Veterans of Charles County Purple Heart Recognition and Veteran's Resource Fair on Saturday, Aug. 7, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park, located at 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. All active duty military members, reservists, veterans and the community are cordially invited to join.
Vets N Transition's mission is to to provide military and veteran entrepreneurs a platform to share their knowledge, leadership and inspirational stories from their transition of serving the country to civilian leadership in their respective fields.
The veteran initiative of Vets N Transition is a half-hour television program that promotes the veteran community. Each episode features a diverse group of veterans who share their stories of contributing to the community through business, government, non-profit work and philanthropy. Vets N Transition airs on the PBS affiliate, WHUT-TV, which serves over 2.2 million households with 4 million viewers in Maryland, the District of Columbia, Virginia and West Virginia.
BRTV Consulting LLC is a media production company that provides video services from concept to completion. BRTV Consulting was founded on a strong commitment to present creative original programming to empower, inform and entertain. They achieve this by partnering with businesses, ministries and organizations to bring attention to the issues of life.
Vendors and organizations that support veterans and/or that are health and wellness based are invited to attend the Aug. 7 event. Each vendor is asked to bring their own table, chair(s), pop-up tents, literature and resources for those in attendance. We ask that each vendor pay $50 to set-up their tables, tents and equipment. Food truck vendors are asked to pay $75 for set-up. A portion of the proceeds will go to the veterans museum.
Feel free to follow at www.facebook.com/Vetsntransition. Those interested in sponsoring this event can contact the Vets n Transition Executive Producer Rodney Minor at rmbrtv@gmail.com.
Register to attend this free event by accessing the eventbrite link at www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-veterans-of-charles-co-purple-heart-recognition-veteran-fair-tickets-160823396107/.