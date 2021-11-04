When veterans of foreign conflicts return home from the front lines, a multitude of services can be required to help them return to civilian life.
The task of returning to regular life after a tour of service can be daunting for some veterans, but organizations like the Veterans of Foreign Wars is there to help reintegrate soldiers into the community and provide assistance to the community at large.
Retired Marine Corps Sgt. Ed Holland of Waldorf served from 1983 to 1991, and did a tour of duty during Operation Desert Storm.
“I was actually trained as a generator operator and mechanic, but when I went to the Persian Gulf I actually became a platoon sergeant,” Holland said.
Holland commanded 80 marines and 25 corpsmen in a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during his tour of duty before he returned home to Charles County.
In 1999, Holland was approached by a man named Richard Bamberger, who Holland met through their involvement with the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal organization.
“He said, ‘Hey, why don’t you join me in the VFW?’ And I was like VFW, never heard of it,” Holland said of their first conversation.
Since then Holland rose through the ranks to become district commander, overseeing operations of the eight VFW posts in Southern Maryland before stepping down and returning to junior vice commander of the district.
VFW Indian Head, where Holland is posted, is considered a “paper post” since it doesn’t have a physical building.
From their meeting place in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pomfret, the organization does fundraising drives and provide services for people who are homeless.
The group also runs a youth scholarship program for high school students that gives away $30,000 every year.
Holland said that members from his post can also be directed to physical posts, like the VFW in Waldorf or the post in California, for veterans hiring events and to get help with applying for service claims.
While the group provides many services, Holland said the VFW has struggled for new members, even as new veterans returned home from Iraq and Afghanistan in recent years.
The service branches of the military have a famous sibling rivalry between all five branches, and that ribbing extends to veterans when they retire. But for some veterans, especially younger vets returning from the Middle East, the arguments between veterans of different branches could turn them away.
Retired Army 1st Sgt. Tiffany Daniel, the current state chaplain for the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Maryland, said that one of the issues is mentality.
“If they don’t change their ways and start welcoming more people, then everything that our World War I and II veterans fought for is going to die with them,” Daniel said.
Daniel served from 1991 to 2014, and did tours in Iraq during Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
As state chaplain, Daniel oversees the other chaplains in the states, and also personally consoles families through funerals, hospital visits and phone calls.
“I want them to to know that we are a family and we’re here for them,” Daniel said.
Daniel implored young veterans to find an organization to help them return to civilian life.
“Find support. You are not alone. Whether it be the VFW, DAV [Disabled American Veterans] or American Legion, all of us are not just there to club or drink, we’re there to help you, to support you, and to work with you as you reintegrate back into society,“ the chaplain said.
