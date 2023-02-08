A vote to determine the new Charles County commissioner vice president turned into another point of contention between board members on Tuesday afternoon.
It started when Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) brought forward Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) to be vice president as a part of a broader vote on commissioner board appointments.
If elected, the move would have followed in a similar vein to past internal elections of the board's leadership.
“The reason I made this nomination is I believe in diversity in leadership. ... I believe that our board should reflect that,” Bowling said.
However, the nomination failed to gain traction and a measure to elect Stewart was shot down, with only Stewart and Bowling in agreement, while Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D), Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) and newly elected Commissioner Ralph E. Patterson II (D) voting in opposition.
Coates then nominated Patterson, who was elected on a 3-2 vote with Collins, Coates and Patterson voting for, while Stewart and Bowling were against.
Bowling then called the vote a “disservice,” citing Stewart’s seniority on the board and reiterating the need for diversity among the board's leadership.
Patterson told Southern Maryland News that it “felt good” to be selected as board vice president.
“It feels good to have the board recognize merit. ... We’re not an autocracy. This isn’t something that you hand down to someone [from] person to person because they’re next in line,” he said.
While Patterson was given a shock promotion after less than three months on the job, Stewart saw several of her positions on commissions disappear, including her previous appointment to the College of Southern Maryland advisory board.
Stewart was replaced on the board in a 3-2 vote.
She voiced her frustration prior to the votes, stating that she believed the changes were in response to a lawsuit Stewart and Bowling filed in December to prevent a censured commissioner, long rumored to be Coates, from participating in a vote on the job status of County Administrator Mark Belton because of alleged racial discrimination by Coates.
“You may deny me, Commissioner Collins, vice president, that’s OK. You may deny me to sit on the many committees offered to commissioners. That’s OK, but please understand that I still have my voice and I will still call out when you or anyone else on this board does something wrong,” Stewart said.
While no commissioner has publicly confirmed the identity of the censured commissioner, closed session minutes from June 9, 2020, heavily imply that Coates, who is Black, was the target of a censure due to alleged racial abuse and bullying directed toward Belton, who is white.
While Stewart and Bowling had elected to sue all three commissioners and the county, Patterson and Collins were removed from the suit during a hearing on Jan. 24.
Coates and Charles County government as a whole remain part of the lawsuit, which is scheduled for a hearing on Feb. 14 to determine when the it might move to trial.
Collins responded to the allegation this week by stating that the decision on new board appointments were made by majority vote and that he “absolutely has no” control over who is appointed to boards and commissions.
While the vote raised some eyebrows from members of the public that were in attendance, Collins told Southern Maryland News that there was no retaliation involved in the decisions.
When asked whether the ongoing lawsuit had lead to a fracturing on the board, Collins categorically denied the assertion.
“There hasn’t been anything that has occurred that has even remotely suggested that the operations of county government are not taking place,” he said.
However, Stewart and Bowling shared a more pessimistic view on how commissioners can work together.
“It’s going to take leadership to make sure that the lawsuit doesn’t impact county governance, but today I’m not hopeful,” Stewart said.
Bowling added that more leadership was required to ensure the relationship between commissioners could be healed despite the rocky start to the new term.