The American Leagion Jamison-Harrison Post 238 in Hughesville hosted a "Welcome Home Vietnam War Veterans" event on Sunday. Billy Hill, The American Legion Maryland's District Six commander, welcomed attendees, who enjoyed a buffet lunch and salutes for their service in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Special recognition was given to Vietnam War and Vietnam Era veterans. Charles Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) and Commissioner Gilbert "BJ" O. Bowling III (D) presented a proclamation to the veterans organization.

