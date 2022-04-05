Mayvee Smith of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 233 Indian Head, left, pins Vietnam War Army veteran Charles Goldsmith of American Legion Jamison-Harrison Post 238 during Sunday's ceremony welcoming home servicemen from the era. The Hughesville outfit hosted the "Welcome Home Vietnam War Veterans" event. Billy Hill, The American Legion Maryland's District Six commander, welcomed attendees, who enjoyed a buffet lunch and salutes for their service in the U.S. Armed Forces. Special recognition was given to Vietnam War and Vietnam Era veterans. Charles Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) and Commissioner Gilbert "BJ" O. Bowling III (D) presented a proclamation to the veterans organization.
Vietnam War Army Veteran Frank Cahan spoke about his service during the "Welcome home Vietnam War veterans" event at the Hughesville American Legion Sunday. "I stand upon the shoulders of all my comrades," said Cahan. "They rolled the dice and put their lives on the line for the American flag."
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
Michael Murphy, left, and Charles Goldsmith chat after both were recognized for their Army service during the Vietnam War era.
The American Leagion Jamison-Harrison Post 238 in Hughesville hosted a "Welcome Home Vietnam War Veterans" event on Sunday. Billy Hill, The American Legion Maryland's District Six commander, welcomed attendees, who enjoyed a buffet lunch and salutes for their service in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Special recognition was given to Vietnam War and Vietnam Era veterans. Charles Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) and Commissioner Gilbert "BJ" O. Bowling III (D) presented a proclamation to the veterans organization.