Both crime and drug overdoses have trended down in Charles County of late, according to the annual report from the sheriff’s office released last week.
The crime statistics, mentioned toward the top of the report, show that crime has been decreasing not over just the last year but over the last 10. Per the report, violent crime decreased by almost 2% from the previous year and has dropped 7.5% lower than the five year average. Since 2009, the report says, violent crime in Charles County has decreased nearly 30%.
“Many people and organizations have a role in crime prevention. Each and every one of the CCSO’s nearly 700 employees support our mission to protect life and property,” Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) said in the report. “We work proactively with allied agencies to address crime trends. Local organizations and many citizens also aid in crime prevention. It truly is a team effort.”
The report also notes the CCSO was “again recognized this year by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention for outstanding crime prevention programs.”
In 2019, the agency also gained new technology to aid in its work. In May the sheriff unveiled the Digital Forensic Unit, which is currently overseen by Capt. Joseph Pratta, Criminal Investigations Division commander, and employs two full-time digital analyst experts.
“Our examiners have had the opportunity to make significant contributions to our investigations. Along the way, they’ve educated detectives on collection of evidence and where that evidence hides on digital devices. They’ve advised Assistant State’s Attorneys on technical aspects of digital evidence for successful prosecutions. In a very short time, this new unit has become a successful and critical asset of the Criminal Investigations Division,” Berry said in the report.
Later in the year, the agency also announced it had joined the National Integrated Ballistic Network, or NIBIN.
The database, offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, allows the agency to compare ballistics evidence found at crime scenes locally to others from around the region through the use of a photo database, the Maryland Independent reported earlier this month. It utilizes a system in which projectiles are fired into a water-filled tank for cleaning and ease of analysis. The ballistic evidence is then uploaded to the database and compared against samples on a local, regional and even national level.
“It is a tool within the law enforcement community that definitely helps us safeguard it,” Berry said to the Independent in previous reporting. “We’re able to take violent offenders off the street and make Charles County much safer.”
Also according to the report, overdose deaths in the county have, since 2017, decreased by more than 36%.
“We truly care about our community and increasing awareness about the dangers of heroin and opioids,” Berry said in the report. “We will not stop until the number of overdoses stays at zero and all of the criminals distributing this poison are held accountable.”
Like many agencies across the country, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Diane Richardson wrote in emailed statements to the Independent on Monday, the sheriff’s office has a dearth of sworn officers.
“We are currently authorized to have 315 police officers (this does not include the Sheriff),” she wrote in the message. “We currently have 21 vacant sworn positions (openings). Although our sworn numbers are down, as they are for most police departments across the country, every one of our employees, sworn, corrections and civilian staff, are committed to providing excellent service.”
Despite the large amount of vacancies, Richardson said crime levels may be trending downward due to a variety of factors, including enhancements in technology and a focus on forging bonds with community members.
“In terms of crime numbers, it’s hard to point to any one thing in particular that has led to the decline; however, we believe the dedication and commitment of the men and women of the CCSO to protect our communities to the best of their abilities certainly factors in,” Richardson also wrote. “Further, enhancements in technology ... help officers and detectives police better and pursue leads faster. And then there is the constant input we get from our communities through the Crime Solvers program, at our citizen’s advisory meetings, and those who have been through our Citizens Police Academy, to name a few.”
Of the decreased amount of overdose fatalities, she spoke similarly of the importance of the community’s role.
“In terms of the decline in opioid-related fatalities, again, it’s difficult to say if it’s the result of one particular thing,” Richardson wrote. “But we believe our outreach efforts — which include regular meetings with Parents Affected by Addiction, who provides us with valuable information, combined with the use of the Heroin Overdose Prevention and Education trailer to educate parents on where teens are likely to hide drugs, and all the other outreach we have been part of — may have helped those numbers go down. Further, the availability of Narcan and the number of people who are trained to use it has likely helped prevent fatal overdoses.”
“We believe the reduced number in fatalities is an absolute wonderful statistic to celebrate,” Kerrie Grant of PABA said by email. However, Grant noted, while they’ve made many strides and should celebrate the progress, the overall reduction in overdoses is of precious little comfort to families who did lose a loved one to drug usage.
“The numbers have gone down, yes. That is a wonderful thing,” Grant wrote. “However to the parents of the 22 that DID lose their life to an overdose in 2019, reduced numbers doesn’t much affect them. The news of a lowering rate of fatalities seems encouraging at first glance. However, there is no statistic revealing a lowering in the rate of addiction. Many of the parents and members in our PABA community have loved ones in active addiction. While they hope and pray that their loved one does not fatally overdose, the every-single-day pain and anxiety experienced as a result of the addiction is life-sucking and emotionally, mentally and physically draining. Until we can lower the rate of addiction, and let our kids, siblings, friends and loved ones know they are not alone, and that their pain and mistakes don’t define them … until then, we will not fully celebrate.”
Regarding the crime rate’s decline in the last decade, “I like to think — only a little bit in jest — it was 2010 in Charles County when I got elected,” State’s Attorney Tony Covington (D) said when contacted by phone Wednesday about the annual report, “and crime has come tumbling down. I’m not going to say I’m the sole cause of it, but I’d like to think our office and how we’re dealing with things in court has made a difference.”
Covington did note that the downward trend in crime is something that’s been observed nationally and not just in the county. Locally, he attributed the dwindling rates to the partnerships established between agencies like his and the sheriff, as well as with the community.
“That’s the most important thing, especially when it comes down to serious, violent crimes,” Covington said. “Studies have shown over and over again folks who commit those serious crimes really commit most of the crime out there. So if you can cap those people, take them off the street for a reasonable amount of time, they’re not committing multiple crimes out there, which helps drive the crime rate down.”
On the subject of the overdose death rate, Covington credited the foresight in measures that law enforcement and first responders have taken since first realizing the severity of the opioid problem, including making Narcan readily available and promoting public education on the matter.
“That’s a good thing, but we have to do a whole lot of work on the demand side,” Covington said. “It’s great if we can save a life using Narcan, but it would be great if the person never used drugs in the first place, right? A whole lot more work needs to be done on that. More resources need to be provided to make sure people never start on that in the first place, and that they can get off.”
The full report is available online at www.ccso.us/news/press-releases/2020/01/the-ccso-reflects-on-the-accomplishments-of-2019/.
