Virginia man charged in January car fire

A Colonial Beach, Va., man was charged May 8 with first-degree malicious burning and second-degree arson for a car fire that took place in January.
According to charging documents from Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Dfm. Matthews, on Jan. 29 shortly after 5:30 p.m., the State Fire Marshal’s office was requested to respond to Ben Doane Road in Indian Head for the report of a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, contact was made with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, who advised that a witness claimed the vehicle was not on Ben Doane Road at around 4:30 p.m., however, when the individual returned around 4:48 p.m., the vehicle was present and engulfed in flames. At the time, it was estimated to have been a $15,000 loss.
Upon inspecting the vehicle, State Fire Marshal deputies found that there were no personal belongings located in the vehicle, and that the windows were melted into the door frames, indicating that the windows were down at the time of the fire. All possible sources for accidental ignition were eliminated during the investigation, and the cause of the fire was determined to be incendiary.
The vehicle was discovered to be a gray 2015 GMC Yukon with Virginia license plates and Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies ran the registration through their system. The owner of the vehicle was discovered, and the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Colonial Beach in Westmoreland County, Va.
The vehicle was reported stolen as of 4:36 p.m. on the same day, about 18 minutes before the vehicle was reported on fire. On Jan. 30, State Fire Marshal deputies confirmed the vehicle and the registered owner of the vehicle through confidential means.
The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office and the owner were notified that the vehicle had been recovered and set on fire. Upon making contact with the owner on Feb. 3, he was notified to advise his insurance company about the vehicle’s whereabouts and condition. He contacted the insurance company after the conversation.
The owner met with State Fire Marshal deputies on Feb. 4 to obtain a statement, where he said that he last saw the vehicle at 6 a.m. Jan. 29 when he and his wife left for work. The owner noticed his vehicle was missing when he returned from work and reported it to the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office. He advised that his son, Dwayne Eric Newman Jr., was still home after he and his wife left for work but did not ask when Newman last saw the vehicle.
Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office deputies advised that Newman was not home at the time the vehicle was reported stolen. When asked to contact his wife or Newman to ask if they had taken the vehicle, the owner did not wish to do so as they would have called him prior to taking it.
A search warrant was submitted Feb. 7 for the cell phone records and cell site locations for both the owner and Newman. Newman’s phone records were mapped and indicated that he was in the area of the fire when it was taking place. Cell records indicate that Newman made a call in the area of the fire around 4:47 p.m., and around 3:35 p.m. cell records show Newman making a call going over the Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge on U.S. 301.
A license plate reader request was sent in for the vehicle, which revealed it on the Virginia side of the Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge heading towards Maryland at around 2:29 p.m. the same day. Newman’s cell records indicate he sent an ongoing text at around 2:17 p.m. heading toward the bridge in the direction of Maryland.
When Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office detectives met with Newman regarding the vehicle theft, Newman alleged that he and his girlfriend were in Dahlgren and Fredericksburg, Va., on Jan. 29 visiting grandparents. Newman allegedly advised that he noticed a sheriff’s deputy leaving his home when he returned to it. Detectives were informed that no cell phone records show him in Fredericksburg on Jan. 29.
On March 10, detectives followed up with Newman, who allegedly said he knew the vehicle would “knock him on his head.” Newman alleged that his father had just bought the vehicle and it had a headlight out that would cost about $700-$800 to fix. Newman allegedly said the owner kept talking about the issues with the vehicle, so when he left on Jan. 29 he took the vehicle to Maryland to get rid of it.
Newman allegedly said that he blew the vehicle up and poured gas throughout the vehicle, having a friend pick him up after. He allegedly said that he had a friend drop him off back home after the fire, and that the owner was never aware of him taking the vehicle.
Newman allegedly said that he brought a gas can with him and paid someone to go in and obtain gasoline in La Plata. When asked how he lit the vehicle on fire, Newman allegedly said he poured gas on the outside and inside of the vehicle, lit a toilet paper like object on fire, put it in a bottle and threw the bottle into the vehicle.
Newman alleged that he took the vehicle to get rid of it due to the constant money the owner put into the vehicle. Detectives informed Newman that the vehicle would still have to be paid off, as Newman was covered on the insurance plan.
The charges, in totality, carry a maximum sentence of 30 years and $40,000 in fines. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
