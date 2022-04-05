A Richmond, Va., man has been indicted in the alleged murder of a 64-year-old Waldorf man that took place in October 2020.
Artie Cofield, 51, was indicted on March 25 for five felonies for first-degree murder, armed robbery, robbery, first-degree assault, firearm possession with felony conviction and theft of $1,500 to under $25,000.
Cofield, who was arrested in Texas on Feb. 12, was also indicted on seven firearms-related misdemeanors.
Charles sheriff’s deputies were called to the 12000 block of Mt. Clare Place on Oct. 27, 2020, for a welfare check after a man had visited the apartment of his friend, Herbert James, 64, of Waldorf, whom he hadn’t seen in two weeks.
When the man went to the apartment, he found the door to the apartment ajar and contacted law enforcement.
Charging documents state that deputies entered the apartment and located the body of a man later identified as James lying on the floor of the master bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the back of the head.
Deputies found a wallet next to the body and noted that his pants pockets were pulled inside out.
James’s body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where he was positively identified via fingerprints and his death ruled a homicide.
Through their investigation, deputies learned that James was last seen with Artie Cofield on Oct. 10, 2020, at the MGM Casino at the National Harbor, where James had won $7,900 while gambling.
Surveillance video from the casino allegedly showed James collect his winnings and leave the casino with Cofield.
The two then allegedly stopped at a gas station, a grocery store and a liquor store in Cofield’s white Chevrolet Malibu before returning to James’ apartment at 10:28 p.m. that night.
Video surveillance from all three locations allegedly placed Cofield and James together at each stop.
Charging documents state that deputies did not find James’s casino winnings at the scene.
Deputies learned through additional interviews that Cofield and James were allegedly avid gamblers in poor financial situations.
Financial records revealed that Cofield had allegedly spent $6,118 between Oct. 11 and Oct. 20, 2020, which accounted for most of the money he had since the end of September that year.
Prior to Oct. 10, Cofield allegedly made several suicidal comments via social media and indicated to a family friend that he owned a gun and wanted to “end his life by pulling the trigger,” charging documents stated. Cofield also allegedly made posts referencing that he owned two firearms.
Forensic mapping of Cofield’s cell phone and his vehicle’s On Star system allegedly placed him at James's apartment for 25 minutes after they arrived.
Cofield then allegedly spent three days traveling to Illinois and stopped at several casinos on the way.
When contacted by detectives, Cofield allegedly stated he dropped James off at his apartment and helped James carry groceries into his home.
Detectives learned through their investigation that Cofield lived with James off and on prior to Oct. 10, 2020. Cofield and James had spoke almost daily, with Cofield assisting James with travel to several doctors appointments.
Cofield is currently being held in the Charles County Detention Center without bond.