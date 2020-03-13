Charles County Public Schools is expanding a program to provide virtual certified mathematics teachers to La Plata High School, officials informed the Board of Education during its monthly meeting Tuesday.
Deputy Superintendent Amy Hollstein provided an update on math instruction to the board, including a report on a pilot program at Milton M. Somers Middle School in which students receive online instruction from a certified math teacher.
Hollstein said there is a nationwide shortage of teachers in critical areas, particularly math, and that shortage has hit Charles County hard.
As a result, many math classes are staffed by long-term substitute teachers and non-certified teachers.
“We view that as one of our biggest challenges moving forward,” Hollstein said. “When we have conditional teachers and long-term subs in math classes, it’s very challenging because … the long-term subs and conditional teachers, although they may be well-intentioned, they don’t always have that math knowledge that they need.”
Since the start of the school year, Somers has been piloting a program in its eighth grade through Proximity Learning Inc., which allows students to participate in an online interactive classroom taught by a math certified teacher who provides instruction, lesson plans, assessments and assignments.
The long-term substitute manages the classroom, works with the Proximity Learning teacher and provides assistance to students.
“The long-term sub is there to facilitate, but they’re doing math instruction through the computer, with a certified math teacher,” said Sheila Hettel, Somers’ instructional resource teacher. “Two of [the teachers] are in Texas, one’s in California, so they Zoom in through the computer and give them the math instruction.”
Hettel said she and the long-term substitute work closely with the online teachers and provide additional assistance and instruction to the students during weekly “Lunch and Learn” sessions.
Layla Foster, a student at Somers in one of the distance learning classrooms, said she was initially hesitant about taking part in a virtual classroom.
“When they said we would be going in an online class, I tried to think of everything that would be wrong with it, instead of giving it a chance, because I wanted a regular teacher; I thought I was going to struggle with learning online. I didn’t know we were going to be with a virtual teacher; I thought we were going to just do the work and videos,” Foster said.
“When we got online, the teacher was very engaged with us. She asked us questions about ourselves to get to know us, to see what we know about math, where we were — because we were behind in math at first … now she’s caught us up where people in regular classes are. Some people do struggle, so we go to Lunch and Learn on Friday, and that really helps,” Foster said.
Mary Sadler, content specialist for middle school math, said they have been able to gather real-time data on the students.
“We’ve been tracking the students in the Proximity Learning classes and they are performing at the same level as students who have a certified math teacher in the classroom, so we’re seeing it as a positive step to help meet the needs and address the issue we have with the lack of qualified teachers in math,” Sadler said.
Hollstein said the pilot is being expanded to La Plata High, “so we’ll have good data about a high school class trying Proximity Learning as well.”
Hollstein also discussed the transition from the PARCC math assessment to the new Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program, or MCAP.
“The blueprint of the test is being changed. Testing time is decreasing, from 240 to 160 minutes. That can be a positive change, because it’s less time that kids’ll be testing, but we’re not sure of the impact on scores yet; because you have less items being tested, the items will have greater significance,” Hollstein said.
Scores are also reported globally in the new assessment.
“That’s a challenge when you’re planning instruction based on results. When the scores are reported at such high levels, it’s hard to drill down and see what the deficits are,” Hollstein said.
Hollstein said the school system does not yet know when it will receive the results of the MCAP.
“We’re being told maybe December, maybe January but this is a transition year, so we may not be able to use the MCAP scores much next year as they move into this first year of implementation,” Hollstein said.
Earlier in the meeting, Superintendent Kimberly Hill provided the community with an update regarding the school system’s novel coronavirus 2019, or COVID-19, planning.
“We are keeping staff and parents informed through letters that provide preventative actions like frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes and encouraging students and staff to stay home if they are sick. We are also reviewing and updating our emergency operations plans, which include cleaning of buildings as well as how we might provide academic and food services to families if needed. By working together with other community agencies, our goal is to be prepared and avoid panic,” Hill said.
Board chairwoman Virginia McGraw announced there will be a Teacher Town Hall meeting scheduled for 4:15 p.m. on Monday, April 27. The topics for discussion are “If you could have an additional resource, what would that be?” and “If you could take one thing off your plate, what would that be?”
The board also:
• Heard a report regarding the policy and procedures for community usage of school facilities.
• Received a legislative update from board attorney Eric Schultz.
• Received a status update on maintenance and construction projects.
• Reviewed and discussed updates to board policies.
• Unanimously approved a human resources recommendation regarding a personnel matter discussed in executive session.
Video of the full March 10 meeting can be found online at www.ccboe.com/ccboetv/.
Twitter: @JamieACIndyNews