With Governor Larry Hogan's decree order to bar all gatherings of ten or more people for the foreseeable future, the machinery of government has threatened to slow to a crawl with the prospect of hundreds of meetings at the state, county, and civic level not taking place. However, the miracle of technology has opened up ways for officials to communicate in real-time even in situations where mass gathering is discouraged.
Among the topics discussed at Tuesday's County Commissioners' meeting was a presumptive plan to move all board meetings in the immediate future to a virtual format. No specific plans have been announced as of yet, and according to public information officer Erin Pomrenke, "We will announce these options when they have been confirmed."
...a discussion that took on added importance after Hogan announced the first coronavirus-related death in the state on Thursday afternoon, which led to even more
In fact, Tuesday's discussion was more preliminary than anything else, tossing out vague ideas for what a virtual meeting would look like, with District 3 Commissioner Amanda Stewart suggesting the platform through which the discussion would take place — though neglecting to name any particular company.
Before any solid plans can be put in place, administrators will need to work out a few kinks, such as how public input will be implemented in virtual form. Maryland's Open Meetings Act — which appears in Title 3 of the General Provisions Article of the Maryland Code — requires that all public business must "be conducted openly and publicly," and that "the public be provided with adequate notice of the time and location of meetings of public bodies, which shall be held in places reasonably accessible to individuals who would like to attend these meetings."
This presents a problem when circumstances make it necessary for the public to avoid meeting in the same place altogether.
"Public hearings and town hall meetings provide the opportunity for public input; and all of these meetings in the next two weeks have been cancelled. Commissioner meetings do not have the opportunity for public comments, just public viewing or listening," said Pomrenke. "We will be evaluating a solution that will offer these options to the public."
The Open Meetings Act does leave open the possibility of meeting via conference call, with the public being given an opportunity to participate through a call-in number. County Attorney Wes Adams hinted at this possibility at Tuesday's meeting.
"If we were to go to a virtual meeting ... and I think that we could," said Adams. "I would recommend if we did it through social media or internet and with the opportunity to call in and hear and listen to the proceedings. That creates as much access publicly that we would be able to do in a state of emergency and I think that would be plenty sufficient and pass legal muster."
Charles County is not the first jurisdiction in Maryland to toy with the idea. Already, the town of Laurel, in Prince George's County, has held a virtual town hall to discuss preparations for a local COVID-19 outbreak.
If Charles County does go forward with virtual meetings, they will still be broadcast live on the CCGTV website and cable television channel as usual.
"We cannot speculate how long this could last," said Pomrenke. "We will continue to evaluate whether virtual meetings are essential as this situation evolves."