The Thriving Threes and Me program offered by Charles County Public Schools will see restructuring in 2021 from a traditional classroom model to a virtual platform.
The move of the program for three-year-old children to a virtual model was made in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered in-person teaching in the county for over a year.
The change to virtual, Arin Bonner, coordinator of Title I programs for the Charles school system, said during the pandemic the virtual program showed promise.
“As we moved into planning the 2021-2022 school year and reviewed data impacting the success of the program we found that the family engagement component of the program was key,” Bonner said.
The Thriving Threes and Me program will continue providing virtual learning groups, instructional materials family workshops and other materials just as they did over the past year.
Both parents and children will participate in the virtual lessons in what Kristin Shields, director of Title I programs, called “two-generational” model for early learning. The program will also provide for networking opportunities and training for childcare providers residing in Title I zones
Title I refers to a provision in the Elementary and Secondary Education Act that provides support for academically at-risk children in public and private schools. Students and families in high poverty school zones, or zones with higher than 40% poverty rates, are eligible for Title I services.
The county currently has eight Title I elementary schools identified.
Changes to Thriving Threes and Me are just a part of a larger set of changes recommended by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future legislation passed in the state General Assembly this spring.
The legislation, born from recommendations from the Kirwan Commission, included mandates for school districts to expand early childhood education access for prekindergarten students.
In response, an additional full-day prekindergarten class will be made available at each Title I schools in the county. The additional classes will provide for 20 additional seats at each school.
Shields said the she hoped more students would have the opportunity to participate in prekindergarten programs thanks to expansions from the Kirwan program. She said, “We hope that parents and childcare providers continue to benefit from the additional resources that Charles County Public Schools Title 1 has to offer.”
Shields also said that she hoped the programs would provide parents of the earliest learners in the county the tools to help children build foundational skills at home.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews