Charles public schools are adding a powerful new tool to detect firearms on school property and help keep students safe, according to a release from the school system on March 15.
The school system announced they were in the implementation phase of installing AI, or artificial intelligence, software to exterior cameras at schools to detect individuals with firearms.
“This is another resource we are adding on to our already existing systems,” Jason Stoddard, the system's director of school safety and security, told Southern Maryland News.
The software, powered by Leesburg, Va., based Omnilert, was chosen to supply the software in a program that costs about $207,000.
According to information on the software obtained from the Omnilert website, visual detection software “accurately identifies guns across real-world environments — from a firearm resting on a table to one held in-hand while an assailant is in motion, whether outdoors on a sunny day or inside in a dark hallway.”
Stoddard added that the system can analyze a person's walk and objects in their hand to determine whether or not it is a firearm before sending off a call to authorities.
“It won’t activate on a kid holding a water bottle,” Stoddard said.
The system can also be integrated into existing camera systems without the need for extra hardware.
The AI software works as a part of a three-step program to identify potential threats.
If the system sees a firearm, it will send an alert to school officials for manual review.
Once it is determined that there is a threat, school administrators can quickly initiate emergency procedures that include notifying law enforcement and putting a school in a protective hold status.
While the system was not introduced in response to any specific threat, Stoddard said the technology could provide extra time in dealing with a potential threat before they have a chance to enter the building.
The AI is also always on, which means footage from the external cameras could also be used to assist investigations by law enforcement agencies such as the Charles County Sheriff’s Office if a suspect passes by a school building.
According to the release, the software does not use any facial recognition software and camera feeds do not leave Charles County Public Schools' buildings.
Funds from the Maryland Center for School Safety’s School Funding Grant program were used to pay for the program, which pays for the first two years of licensing. Costs will be covered by the office of school safety and security once grant funding is expended.