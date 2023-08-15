As the Charles County Charter Board continues on its path to the first public hearing in November, board members' attention turned to volunteer fire and emergency medical services in the county.
The county is considering a switch from the commissioner form of government to charter form, which takes away some oversight from state legislators for local laws and often includes an elected county executive in addition to elected council members.
The Aug. 10 meeting served as an overview on the county’s volunteer fire and rescue services after the 2014 charter did not specifically address those services in the county. The effort nine years ago to change the form of county government failed to pass a voter referendum.
“This is like a foundational meeting for us,” Gregory Waring, board chair, said during the meeting.
Charles County Volunteer Fire Chief Mark Kaufmann Jr. and Charles County Volunteer Emergency Medical Services Chief Mitch Lewis Jr. spoke to board members about their work to keep the county safe.
Volunteer emergency services for fire suppression have been a staple in Charles County since 1929, when the first volunteer fire station in La Plata was established.
In 1952, the Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association was established as an effort to organize volunteer stations and obtain paid dispatchers for a newly established radio communications system, which Kauffman said was first in the nation at the time.
A year prior, the county’ first ambulance rescue squad was organized in 1951 and later grew into the Charles County Rescue Squad Association in 1955, later renamed to the Charles County Association of Emergency Medical Services in 1976.
While firefighters in the county remain 100% volunteer, EMS personnel added career paid units after the association went to Charles County commissioners in 1995 for help to deal with increased call demands.
Those calls for help among surging demand continue today as development brings more residents to the county.
“The call volume has absolutely increased compared to what it used to be,” Lewis said.
According to a copy of the presentation obtained by Southern Maryland News, there were 11,460 calls for fire service and 20,854 calls for EMS service in fiscal 2013.
In the decade since, fire calls rose by 36% to 15,630 and EMS calls rose 19% to 24,826 in fiscal 2023.
With more developments under construction in the county, those numbers could continue to climb.
Charles County Department of Emergency Services also briefed county offiicals on the strain fire and EMS services were under during a briefing earlier this year.
The county commissioners approved 16 new emergency medical technician positions to help stem the tide for EMS services, and future plans at the county level call for a new fire and rescue station in Pinefield.
While the county maintains some EMS crews, the volunteer firefighters and volunteer rescue squad crews are managed independently of the county department of emergency services.
Another point of conversation was how volunteers are funded.
In addition to outside fundraising, volunteer fire and EMS companies are funded by a fire tax that has sat at 6.4 cents per $100 of assessed value on property since 2002.
According to the presentation, 4 cents goes to fire, 2 cents to EMS and 0.4 cents goes into the volunteer retirement plan.
The tax has not seen an increase since 2002, and while fire and EMS volunteers have not asked for an increase in the tax, inflation related cost increases are placing a crunch on resources to replace equipment and emergency apparatus.
“Sooner or later we’re going to have to have the discussion so that we can keep providing the best equipment, the best apparatus and the best buildings, and make sure our people are protected so we can keep the public safe,” Kauffman said.
When asked what they needed from the charter board, Kauffman and Lewis said continued county support was needed.
“Support the volunteers. … The volunteer system isn’t going anywhere and I know for a fact that they’re trying to do the best we can with what we have,” Lewis said.
Waring said that comments from the meeting would be used to form the basis of a volunteer fire and EMS work group to discuss how support for volunteer fire and rescue services could look in the charter.
