It may be a new decade with fresh adventures awaiting for some people but for others in the Charles County community, one thing that remains the same is raising public awareness of homelessness through the 2020 annual Point-in-Time Count which Lifestyles of Maryland Inc. hosted out of its La Plata office on Wednesday as part of a nationwide effort to provide outreach to homeless individuals.
PIT — required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for local service groups that allocate resources under a Continuum of Care program — is a snapshot of individuals who inhabit sheltered or unsheltered places within various sectors of the community. The count is conducted nationwide and will provide critical data for federal and state funding, as well as potential HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers for Southern Maryland, according to a “We All Count” press release from Lifestyles.
Trained volunteers and coordinators are provided standardized survey forms to understand trends as well as determine different needs of those experiencing homelessness.
“You’re going to find some strange places on the streets this time. Our outreach team has been out there and people have called or emailed [us about] where they’ve seen people,” Lifestyles Executive Director Sandy Washington said during an all-hands meeting inside the command center. “I get chills thinking about it. Over 100 people today are going to cover this county looking for people that have a need. And guess what? We’re not going to leave them empty handed.”
During one encounter at a laundromat last year, Washington said her outreach team, along with assistance from the sheriff’s office, was able to save the life of a homeless man after discovering he had overdosed.
“You don’t know what you’re going to run into,” said Washington, “but just know that it’s significant what you’re doing.”
The Maryland Independent reported last year that the most recent census from HUD showed that Charles County had nearly 300 homeless residents. However, Washington estimated that number to be approximately 1,100 mostly because HUD’s criteria — which is used to classify someone as homeless — are very strict.
As for this year’s count, Washington said Lifestyles would only be able to provide “street numbers” right now as “all the numbers” from Wednesday won’t be available “for a while.” Washington also noted that Lifestyles is still “waiting for all forms from other organizations,” according to a text message received Thursday morning.
Other distinguished guests who gave brief remarks on Wednesday included Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) and Commissioner Thomasina Coates (D); La Plata Police Chief Carl Schinner; Lt. Scott Grove, commander of community services at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office; United Way of Charles County Executive Director Michael Bellis; and Lifestyles assistant director Corae Young.
Collins said the PIT count is not only useful for preparation of the 2020 Census and fiscal year 2021 budget, but also addresses both “the need and potential funding for homelessness” through a quasi-governmental approach. He emphasized that now is the time to make community needs known so that the commissioners can continue addressing homelessness as a top priority.
“It’s very important to me to acknowledge the great work that you’re doing because it has implications that you probably don’t even realize,” said Collins. “When you put it all together, what you are helping to initiate is potential additional funding to address the needs of our homeless community here in Charles County.”
Coates reiterated the importance of the U.S. Census and collaborative effort with community stakeholders. Having once participated in the PIT count, Coates said her experience was “heart-wrenching” yet rewarding in the fact that residents like herself were able to identify those in need.
“My officers are interacting with homeless folks about once every eight hours,” Schinner said. “There’s a lot of folks in the community that have needs. What you’re doing today helps us know where those needs are at.”
Homeless persons are identified as those living in vehicles, tents or structures not meant for habitation. The regional “We All Count” initiative is overseen by the Calvert-Charles-St. Mary’s Continuum of Care, which Young currently serves as program chairwoman, and supported by federal, state and local governments.
Bellis said the impact of the count will serve homeless individuals down the line.
“Out of our entire community, [which is about] 157,000 people, one-third of them at any point could experience homelessness,” said Bellis. “We have to remember that for some of these folks, this is not their proudest moment today. It is a hard moment for them to have someone come out and see them in this condition.”
On Wednesday, volunteers and staff members from Lifestyles were assigned to eight sectors throughout the county which included two separate parts of Waldorf, La Plata, Hughesville, Nanjemoy, Indian Head/Bryans Road, Newburg and the Rison/Marbury area.
Sector leaders were provided with lime green “house on a stick” paddles before being dispatched with their team members to work four-hour shifts. In addition to grabbing bag lunches, the volunteers were advised to take coats, blankets, toiletry bags with hygiene items and other boxed supplies which they loaded in the trunks of their vehicles.
Other volunteers stayed behind at Lifestyles’ office in La Plata, which staff referred to as the command center, to help organize and store donations. Lifestyles also coordinated transportation for homeless individuals who wanted to take a shower or do their laundry at the command center.
“Our goal is not just to count people, but to also see how we can connect them with resources. I know that that’s the goal of the community, too,” Young said while giving an overview. “We are counting the people tonight who have nowhere to go. If they don’t know as of [noon] today where they’re going to sleep tonight, we’re going to count them. HUD asks that we count people who are literally homeless — on the street, in their car, in a tent, in a building that’s uninhabitable or in a shelter.”
“No one that wants to be sheltered tonight should go unsheltered,” Washington added. “Anytime we run into somebody that wants shelter, we are going to find a way.”
Following Wednesday’s all-hands meeting, Washington encouraged the Maryland Independent to accompany Young and her team’s assignment in La Plata. Young was joined by Linda Carney of Waldorf and Mae Wade, a La Plata native who works for the county’s social services department.
The three women visited several homeless sites in forested areas and inquired about the whereabouts of homeless individuals during stops at commercial businesses along Crain Highway, specifically those located within the La Plata Village Square/Shopping Center.
Having participated in PIT for the first time, Carney said it was a sad yet worthwhile experience.
“We’ve got so many. I don’t think people realize how many people there are in our county that are homeless,” said Carney, who served in the Air Force for 30 years and has always enjoyed helping others. “One gentleman that we talked to said he is not taking care of himself medically. He should be on medication but he’s let that go. I think they’re not reaching out for the help that’s available to them so the street outreach is a really good thing to give them that push.”
Young said she is grateful to have volunteers like Carney and Wade who are willing to encourage homeless persons to utilize community services. But unfortunately, there’s just not enough resources especially for mental health which Young emphasized “is a growing problem” in the community.
“I love doing street outreach but hate why we have to do it,” Young said. “Many of them don’t reach out sometimes because of their mental health that’s not being addressed. I would love to get to a point where ... we actually have mental health crisis units going with us [during street outreach] and one-stop shops for resources, even while we’re out in encampments and other areas helping people get out of tough situations.”
Fortunately, Young said the homeless count has decreased over the past three years for Charles County and Southern Maryland overall.
“The count is just a snapshot and so trying to find homeless on the street, during the coldest time of the year, is somewhat of an oxymoron because a lot of them are very strategic in trying to find other places to go,” Young said. It makes it hard to really advocate for them as our count is not a realistic picture of who is literally on our streets. We do this count because it is a requirement from HUD but ultimately, we want to help people come out of homelessness while understanding their reality.”
Carney said the best part about volunteering is being able to give back to the community. It’s a reward that her team humbly accepts and is proud to share with others.
“I think it’s a beautiful thing what Lifestyles is actually doing [on behalf of] the homeless and disadvantaged. I’m so glad to be involved with it,” said Wade, who also participated for the first time. “We’re one paycheck from being behind them. It can happen to anybody.”
