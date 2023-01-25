Washington and Abujuma

Dottery Butler-Washington, school board member, left, and student board member Amira Abujuma interact during Monday's board of education work session.

On Monday night, Charles County Board of Education members discussed expanding the voting rights of the board’s lone student member.

Amira Abujuma, student board member, read a statement during Monday’s work session at the Jesse L. Starkey administration building in La Plata that requested greatly expanded voting powers for the board’s lone student member. Local school boards in Maryland establish whether student board members have limited, or any, voting powers.


