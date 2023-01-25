On Monday night, Charles County Board of Education members discussed expanding the voting rights of the board’s lone student member.
Amira Abujuma, student board member, read a statement during Monday’s work session at the Jesse L. Starkey administration building in La Plata that requested greatly expanded voting powers for the board’s lone student member. Local school boards in Maryland establish whether student board members have limited, or any, voting powers.
Currently, the Charles student member can vote on a variety of topics such as the school calendar, board policies and comprehensive maintenance plans after the student member was granted voting powers through a bill in the 2021 Maryland General Assembly.
Current regulations prevent the student member from voting on subjects such as appeals, personnel, student disciplinary matters, appointments, salary changes and evaluation of the superintendent, collective bargaining, budgets and school openings, closings and boundaries.
Under the proposed expansion of powers, the student member would only be restricted from voting on items relating to "staff immorality."
“The student member serves as a representative of the students enrolled in the school system, therefore should have a vote on all matters that affect policy on the board of education,” Abujuma said in her statement.
Abujuma added that she was open to compromise of what the expanded powers would look like.
The request was made after Eric Schwartz, staff attorney, gave a brief presentation on the voting rights of student board members across the state.
About a third of Maryland’s 24 school districts — Anne Arundel, Baltimore city, Baltimore County, Charles, Harford, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s — grant their student members any voting rights.
Of those counties, only one, Anne Arundel County, allows their student member full voting access, which Schwartz called a first for the state and the nation.
Montgomery County only bars the student member from voting on discipline appeals by employees, while the remaining six have a wide array of restricted voting topics.
Yonelle Moore Lee, board vice chairperson, was receptive to the possibility of expanding the voting powers of the student member.
“I don’t want any student member to feel marginalized,” Lee said.
Nicole Kreamer, board member, agreed with the prospect of expanded rights similar to the proposal floated by Abujuma.
“I don’t see why we can’t compromise on most of the matters except for maybe excluding personnel. … But anything else, budgeting, calendars, those things do directly affect the students,” Kreamer said.
However, board members David Hancock and Dottery Butler Washington expressed some concerns about expanding the powers of the student member.
“My concern is, is this fair to our staff to have a minor vote on contracts or sign off on possible appeals,” Hancock said.
Butler-Washington added that she had concerns that expanding the voting power could create a situation where students or employees could attempt to influence the student member to vote in their favor on issues.
If board members decide to support the move for expanded voting rights, the decision would likely not arrive in time for Abujuma, who is a senior at North Point High School.
Any expansion of the student member’s ability to vote would have to come through a bill in the Maryland General Assembly. As of this reporting, no proposal has been listed on the legislature's website.