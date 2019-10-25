They couldn’t shake hands on it, so it was decided that rubbing elbows would have to do.
Despite having had surgery just days before, W.A. “Tony” Jacobs, owner of Metropolitan Enterprises in Waldorf, was excited to be at work on Monday afternoon: Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz was scheduled to stop by to visit the business. Schulz spent Monday touring Southern Maryland. While in Charles County, she stopped for lunch and a roundtable discussion with county government officials before heading over to the general contractor’s offices on Irongate Drive to recognize its owner for 25 years in business.
While there, Schulz chatted briefly with Jacobs about the business and some of its successes and challenges before embarking on a brief tour of the facilities. Jacobs said the company purchased an existing company in Hyattsville and kept the offices there for a little while before moving to Waldorf in 1994. When they started, he said, they primarily dealt in sheet metal fabrication, working mostly with heating and air conditioning systems.
After they’d been in business a while and carved out a niche, Jacobs said, he and his associates began looking into “socioeconomic programs” for the workplace. As a disabled veteran and American Indian, Jacobs said it was important to him to expand the business in a way that would be beneficial not only for them, but for the community as a whole. They applied for membership in the state’s Minority Business Enterprise program and federal 8(a) certification, and received both.
Those programs, Jacobs said, allowed them to expand their services to general contracting. While they haven’t done much work in the county itself outside of military installations in the county — save for the recent award of work on the upcoming addition to Benjamin Stoddert Middle School — they primarily work on federal agencies “inside the Beltway,” Jacobs said, largely with the General Services Administration and the Department of Homeland Security.
Jacobs said having Schulz there to visit was “pretty special.”
“We learned we were going to be getting the citation for being in business 25 years, and that’s one of those things that kind of makes you just stand back and go ‘Wow,’” Jacobs said. “That’s a feat in and of itself.”
Moving forward, Jacobs said he wants to be a “mentor to some of the young, up-and-coming contractors,” and was grateful for the chance to discuss with the secretary some of the ways he felt state programs had assisted his business along the way, along with points he felt could be changed.
While there, Schulz called Jacobs “a good corporate citizen” and said she was “proud to know” someone as hard working as him.
“It was a fabulous visit,” Jacobs said. “She’s great people. That was really cool.”