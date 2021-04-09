A Waldorf cigar shop owner's time operating such a business in Charles County may be going up in smoke.
A show cause hearing is scheduled for Malcolm Lashon Hill during the county board of license commissioners' May 20 meeting. It had been scheduled for April 8, but was postponed after Hill requested an in-person hearing.
By a 3-2 vote last year on Aug. 20, Hill had been given a liquor license for the business, known as Invictus Cigars.
However, he allegedly allowed nudity and sexual displays at the business, failed to obtain required permits for work performed on the premises, did not enforce social distancing and face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic, allowed patrons to obtain and consume drug edibles, and committed perjury when he said he was the lone person with a financial interest in the business, according to documents.
The cigar shop, located at 2068 Crain Highway, was closed by order of the health department on Jan. 28. The next day, the building code official revoked the business's occupancy permit that had been issued in 2017.
An Aug. 20 letter to JCR Pinefield South Investors LLC of Washington, D.C., from building code official Don A. Litten Jr. states that the property owner needed to apply for permits for a newly-created bar and office and associated electrical and plumbing work and for a new exhaust system.
Litten's Jan. 29 letter said that Hill had fines totaling $8,238 for failure to obtain permits. In addition, Litten noted that Hill hosted live entertainment without a permit several times.
At the Aug. 20 hearing, Charles sheriff's office alcohol inspector Wayne Magoon testified that Hill, under a previous license, had refused to comply with the board's rules and regulations, including maintaining records/invoices, prohibited visual inspections and did not comply with stated hours of operation.
At that time, board member Karen Quade said that she had serious concerns with the business's operation under a previous license, and her motion to approve a new license required no music or entertainment on premises. Quade, Chairman Guy Black and Matthew Darden voted yes, while Frederick Scott and Vice Chair Bill Winters voted no. Black said that Hill deserved a final opportunity to "get it right for the last time."
Alcohol enforcement then received tips from confidential sources about the business hosting after-hours events with strippers in December and January, a board document stated.
During a Dec. 26 inspection at 10:05 p.m., Cpl. Caldwell said Hill was not properly wearing a mask, appeared to be intoxicated due to red, watery and glassy eyes and slurred speech, did not have a license for a DJ and the business's windows were covered with curtains.
Also, Caldwell said that, based on a citizen's complaint about a COVID-19 health order violation during a private party at the business on Jan. 19, a search of social media revealed three videos from the event. The videos depicted women exposing themselves and simulating sexual acts at the encouragement of staff and customers, Caldwell said, noting that women's buttocks were exposed and a man grabbed and licked one woman's buttocks. In addition, customers were not social distancing or wearing masks.
The board packet includes a police report from Alexandria, Va., that states that Hill used an unauthorized credit card and presented a worthless $1,000 check to Cigar Palace for the purchase of cigars. The credit card belonged to Waldorf resident Timothy W. Harrison, who said he gave Hill permission to charge $3,000 to his card to buy cigars, but disputed them because he was charged $7,681. The charges were credited back to Harrison's card, according to the report.
Harrison had testified on Hill's behalf during the Aug. 20 hearing when he was approved for a liquor license. Harrison said he had known Hill since 2014, noted that they had "worked together to open up his first cigar lounge," and added that he "is a man that upholds the law ... is a great family man, a great contributor to the community."
Hill, 46, was arrested in Alexandria on Jan. 22, 2020, when he turned himself in on a felony warrant for writing bad checks. Hill said he made good on the check and said there were several business owners of Invictus Cigars, according to the report. The charge was dismissed in March 2020.