A Waldorf man wanted on multiple warrants is in jail after an encounter with police in St. Mary’s County.
The arrest of Anthony Kavon Brown, 23, was announced in a press release by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 12.
A Waldorf man wanted on multiple warrants is in jail after an encounter with police in St. Mary’s County.
The arrest of Anthony Kavon Brown, 23, was announced in a press release by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 12.
Brown, who was the subject of an Aug. 31 bulletin by the Charles sheriff’s office, was wanted on four warrants for violation of a protective order, failure to appear in court for second-degree assault, violation of probation from an armed robbery and assault, and violation of probation related to illegal possession of a firearm.
At around 10:58 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, Brown was located by members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit at a gas station in St. Mary’s County.
As the Charles sheriff's officers attempted to arrest Brown, police say he became combative and struggled during the arrest.
A video of the arrest circulated on social media, which the sheriff’s office acknowledged in its release.
Southern Maryland News viewed the video, which appeared to show Brown on the ground with one officer around his back with his arms on or near Brown's neck, while another officer struggles with Brown’s arms in an attempt to handcuff him.
Brown can be heard saying he "can't breathe" for about a minute before the video cuts off.
Another clip shows Brown screaming while an officer still has both arms crossed on or near Brown's neck while another officers struggle to put cuffs on him when St. Mary's sheriff's officers appear in the frame.
Officers on video are heard giving several commands to stop resisting during the apprehension. Once officers are able to put cuffs on Brown, the Charles sheriff's officer on his back immediately releases the hold.
Charles County Sheriff's Office stated in the release that they would investigate the arrest per agency policy.
The two Charles sheriff’s officers were injured in the apprehension and were transported to the hospital, according to the release.
Brown was taken to the MedStar St. Mary's Hospital, where he was treated and released that same day to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.
Once proceedings are wrapped up in St. Mary’s County, according to the release, Brown will be transported back to Charles County where he will be served with warrants.
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.