Finding one’s purpose in life can be a daunting task for just about anybody, let alone teenagers who are going through early stages of adolescence and would rather hang out with friends as opposed to studying for their English test.
While many young girls are eager to wear makeup or try on their first pair of high heels, 14-year-old Ramsey Renée Haynes has started building an impressive resume that most adults would envy.
Haynes is a musician, singer and songwriter from Waldorf whose love for music has been consistent since she was a baby. Haynes enjoys it so much that she used to put on “little concerts in the living room” for her parents and would even sing to them, having been on the receiving end as well.
“I loved it so much,” Haynes told the Maryland Independent during a phone interview on Jan. 23. “I just felt like it was in me.”
Haynes’s mother and manager, Christine, recalls the old days when her daughter “started singing before she started talking,” an inside joke that Christine said never gets old as it brings such joy to the family household.
“Instead of saying mommy, daddy or whatever, she would sing, ‘Ma-ma!,’” Christine Hayes said as the two laughed out loud. “We always joked that she was singing before she could talk.”
Perhaps being the butt of the joke isn’t a bad thing for Ramsey. The triple threat considers herself to be a young lady who can not only walk the walk, but also talk the talk with an ability to captivate audiences both big and small.
At age 9, Ramsey made her public debut in 2015 as the youngest performer to open a local fashion fundraising event called “Runway Mom’s for a Cause,” which she said was and still is her favorite gig. Ramsey even recalls having her own dress made.
“It was great. It was my first-ever show,” said Ramsey. “I love performing for people and seeing the look on their faces.”
Two years later, Ramsey released her first extended play, or EP, record which she happily titled “Ramsey.” In July 2019, she released her first single called “Love Is a Game,” which is available on all music streaming platforms.
“It’s really nice working with people and producers. I love home studios, too. It’s really fun to me,” she said. “But I also love going into the studio as well.”
Having desired more formal training after teaching herself how to play multiple instruments including the piano, keyboard and guitar, Ramsey enrolled in the Royal Conservatory Music Development Program which provides private piano instruction. Her website noted that she is currently continuing her professional studies in the program.
For Ramsey, performing isn’t just about seeing “the joy and the happiness” of people listening to her music. Rather, it’s about connecting with a variety of audiences with whom she is able to connect through her lyrics.
“The way I write is very different. A lot of people will write off of beats,” Ramsey said. “I’ll come up with a chorus or melody in my head and then I’ll go based off of that. And then being a singer, it’s all about making your lyrics … have meaning. If it’s a sad song, [people] want to hear in your voice that you’re hurt. If it’s a happy song, you want them to hear that happiness.”
“Sometimes if I’m feeling down, I’ll kind of write out of that headspace or if my friends talk to me about certain things, I’ll write based off of what they told me,” she added. “If I have a little writer’s block, I’ll write down maybe a verse and then come back to it later.”
To date, Ramsey has written between 50 and 60 songs which are all kept inside of a notebook. She plans to put out two more singles in addition to an EP soon, Christine confirmed.
“We’re getting traction now,” Christine said. “All of these songs in her notebook are going to go out into the universe.”
At now 14, Ramsey is the youngest artist to be nominated for this year’s Washington Area Music Awards, also known as the Wammies, “aimed at recognizing [Washington, D.C.] area artists and musicians for their artistic works.” The awards show has been around for more than three decades, according to its website.
Ramsey is nominated for Best R&B Artist/Group and Best Soul Song for her second solo single, called “It’s Wrong (Loving You),” which was released in December. The song was written, performed and co-produced by Ramsey along with main production and engineering led by Waldorf-based producer Geuice.
“Being the youngest is crazy. It’s like my first-ever award so it’s really special to me,” said Ramsey, who also sings cover songs. “I kind of feel like ‘that girl.’ I’m the youngest one walking in there. It’s really exciting.”
One music blogger described her Wammie-nominated song as a “mellow, forbidden love tale” that showcases both “her ability to move beyond her musical comfort zone” and “flex her vocal and story-telling chops,” which was quoted in a press release from Ramsey’s website.
Even though Ramsey is humble when it comes to showcasing her talent, Christine said her daughter isn’t apologizing to anyone “for being awesome,” especially as it relates to singing different genres.
“It’s a lot of work to be able to sing different genres. I try to stay really humble about it but it’s amazing that I’m able to do that,” Ramsey said. “I’m not going to hide [the fact] that I’m pretty awesome.”
Lots of hot tea, combined with warm-up exercises and professional training to assist with vocal range, are some of Ramsey’s secret weapons. Ramsey credits both of her parents for supporting her dreams, particularly her father who also shares a passion for music and was featured on her song, “Love Is a Game.”
“My mom loves singing with me and expresses to me all the time how much she loves hearing me sing to her. I made her cry — it’s adorable,” said Ramsey. “My dad loves singing with me, too. We’ll do duets sometimes or just create content together.”
The Haynes family found out about Ramsey’s nomination in early January, just a couple of days after celebrating her 14th birthday.
“It was completely wild,” Christine said. “She got a brand new electric guitar for her birthday so I was like, ‘OK, now go make more music!’”
Public voting for the Wammies began on Jan. 1 and will end on Jan. 31. The winners will then be announced during Wammie Awards weekend which takes place on March 28 and 29.
Other than doing music, Ramsey said she wants to focus on herself and “grow as a person.” The aspiring therapist plans to study psychology in college as she continues perfecting her craft.
“As long as you have a good support system, you can do it. Just put yourself out there. Put your work out there,” said Ramsey. “Make sure that you work really hard and you’ll do good.”
“Everybody seems to always think that you need a label but you don’t. It’s not for the faint of heart,” Christine emphasized. “Labels are great and if that happens, that’s a beautiful thing. But don’t wait for a label to find you. Be your own label. Take the chance and put yourself out there. There’s no reason why you can’t share your art with the world.”
Lovingly deemed the heart of the family home, Christine said Ramsey is a young lady with a charisma and bright light that makes everyone enjoy the moment. The Haynes’ look forward to seeing what’s next in store.
“She often inspires me. I’m just really proud of her and honored to be her mother,” Christine said. “Our kids are great and I just love watching them live out their dreams. That’s what you want as a parent; you want your children to be happy.”
