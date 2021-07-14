An Air Force lieutenant is facing federal charges after allegedly using hidden cameras to spy on young female victims in his home.
Lt. Jason Daniel Ort, age 36, of Waldorf was arrested on charges of possession and production of child pornography, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland.
The criminal complaint was unsealed on July 7, according to the release, and announced by Jonathan F. Lenzner, the acting attorney for the District of Maryland.
Thomas J. Sobocinski, special agent in charge from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office, and Brig. Gen. Terry Bullard, commander of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, also participated in the announcement.
The release alleges that the investigation began after Ort was arrested in Syracuse, N.Y., on Oct. 2, 2020, on suspicion of unlawful surveillance after an adult found a camera in a bedroom of the home on Oct. 1.
The release said the adult found and removed the digital video card from the camera and reviewed the footage.
“The complainant advised law enforcement that there was video content on the SD card allegedly depicting a minor female victim between the ages of 5 and 8 years old using the restroom,” the release read.
It is alleged that Ort was seen on camera entering the bathroom to adjust the camera later.
Other search warrants allegedly found hundreds of images of child pornography on a laptop and SD card recovered in an Oct. 6 search warrant.
On Nov. 16, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Air Force Office of Special Investigations searched Ort’s home in Waldorf. The release states that law enforcement recovered multiple devices including two external hard drives and a laptop.
Allegedly, subsequent searches of the devices led to search history on terms related to child pornography, and more videos of minor and adult victims using the restroom.
Ort is facing 15 to 30 years in prison for production of child pornography and a maximum sentence of 20 years for possessing child pornography.
The arrest of Ort was the latest for Project Safe Childhood, an initiative launched by the U.S. Department of Justice in May 2006 to combat child exploitation and abuse.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews