A Waldorf man is in jail after an argument allegedly led to another man being shot.
Jonathan Blades, 38, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with two felonies for first-degree assault and illegal possession of a firearm with a felony conviction.
A Waldorf man is in jail after an argument allegedly led to another man being shot.
Jonathan Blades, 38, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with two felonies for first-degree assault and illegal possession of a firearm with a felony conviction.
Blades was also charged with two misdemeanors for second-degree assault and use of a firearm in a violent crime.
According to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to the 13300 block of Holly Springs Drive in Waldorf at around 9:50 a.m. on Aug. 3.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a man arrived at Blades’ home thinking that a female acquaintance was at the location.
When he knocked on the door, Blades, who was armed with a gun, answered and an argument soon began between the two men.
At some point Blades allegedly shot the other man, who was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Blades was taken into custody and ordered held without bond in the Charles County Detention Center.
District Heights fugitive located
A District Heights man wanted on a felony first-degree assault warrant in Prince George’s County was apprehended by Charles sheriff’s officers on July 30.
At 4 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Livingston Road to serve an open warrant against Kemani Rhodes, 21 of District Heights.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Rhodes fled the scene before officers could arrive.
However, officers were called back to the home at around 10:30 p.m. after receiving information that Rhodes was banging on the front door of the residence.
When officers arrived, Rhodes allegedly fled into a wooded area where he was apprehended by a sheriff’s office K9 team and patrol officers.
After detaining the suspect, a second K9 team located a Polymer 80 ghost gun that Rhodes had allegedly ditched in the woods.
Rhodes received a misdemeanor charge for illegal possession of a firearm and was released from the Charles County Detention Center on Aug. 1 on a $5,000 bond. He was released into custody of the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office, which served him with his first-degree assault warrant.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.