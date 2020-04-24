Waldorf man arrested after shooting incident

A Waldorf man was arrested April 17 and subsequently charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, obstruction of justice and illegal possession of ammo stemming from an April 15 shooting incident.
According to Maryland State Police Tfc. Maldonado’s statement of charges, officers responded at around 9:15 p.m. to a hit-and-run incident on northbound U.S. 301 near Short Cut Road. The complainant advised he was struck by a vehicle which fled the scene, at which point Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, not knowing it was the one involved in the incident.
The driver exited the vehicle, began walking towards deputies and allegedly stated there was a gun in the vehicle. Deputies conducted a search and allegedly found an AR-15 style rifle and a suspected controlled dangerous substance. The driver was arrested and identified as Clifton Donta Butler, 37. Butler has been charged in Prince George’s County with reckless endangerment, controlled dangerous substance not marijuana and State of Emergency-MEMA — a violation of the “stay at home” directive. He was released on bond April 17.
Butler, operating a gray Nissan Pathfinder, alleged a family member made plans to purchase headphones from someone. When Butler told this party to leave, they allegedly left in a dark colored sedan and Butler pursued them in his own vehicle.
Butler alleged that while pursing the vehicle, someone fired an estimated three to four rounds from the sedan at his vehicle. Butler then allegedly said he fired five rounds from the rifle in the air and not at the sedan, for which shell casings were found in his vehicle.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office entered a shooting investigation reported by a woman who stated she entered a transaction regarding headphones and traveled to Butler’s residence. The woman alleged Butler was standing in the street with a long gun during the attempted transaction and she fled the area in a Kia Optima, pursued by Butler.
The woman alleged her vehicle was struck by gunfire during the chase, and her vehicle had damage consistent with rounds from a rifle. The woman alleged she traveled to the residence of Twanasae Sincer Damon, 20, and stated neither she nor anyone else from her vehicle used a firearm against Butler. Three spent 9mm shell casings were subsequently located near Butler’s residence.
A neighborhood canvas near Butler’s residence was conducted April 16 and located a fourth shell casing of 9mm ammunition. Eyewitness accounts allegedly supported the woman’s claims, but also observed shots coming from the Kia.
Witnesses further reportedly stated that when speaking to Damon and the woman, they admitted to someone in the car shooting back but did not provide any information on who it was.
Search warrants were obtained for both the Kia and Damon’s residence. Crime scene technicians processed the vehicle and allegedly retrieved a few fragments of potential rounds that impacted the vehicle. The woman and her father were then notified that the vehicle could be retrieved.
Upon opening the driver’s side door, the woman’s father allegedly noted a spent shell casing on the floor of the front seat of the car, similar to those recovered near Butler’s residence. When asked about the shell casing, the woman alleged that she was alone in the vehicle and that it may have been planted by law enforcement personnel.
Upon further questioning, the woman allegedly continued to deny everything, even after confronted with information that eyewitnesses saw shooting from her vehicle. While the woman was being interviewed, the warrant was executed at Damon’s residence and the house was secured without incident.
Investigators allegedly found in Damon’s bedroom firearm accessories, a box of live ammunition, two bottles of suspected codeine, several bags of marijuana, digital scales containing trace amounts of marijuana and packaging material to include Ziploc bags, rubber bands and multiple cellular phones.
More marijuana, a controlled dangerous substance cutting agent and $550 of United States currency were allegedly found on other floors of the house. The cutting agent amount was 995.4 grams, the marijuana was 410.1 grams and the codeine was 109.9 grams. The packaging material was listed as paraphernalia consistent with intent to distribute.
While the residence was being searched, an interview was conducted with the woman, who consented to a search of her cell phone to yield further information about the incident. Investigators allegedly found several items of interest in the woman’s phone, including text message conversations with Damon regarding questions she was being asked.
Damon allegedly advised the woman “you good u ain’t got no gun powder on your hands,” and “[expletive] tht [expletive] they can test your hands.” Damon allegedly continued to advise her not to speak to law enforcement, including saying “just trying juice you for info.”
According to the report, investigators believe the messages, including Damon’s statements on the evening of the shooting, show a pattern of obstructing of justice as he lied during the initial report and encouraged the woman not to cooperate with law enforcement. Further investigation into the woman’s phone allegedly showed Damon possessing a handgun, which is prohibited due to his age and involvement with prohibiting crimes.
Numerous images of marijuana and other controlled dangerous substances were allegedly located on the phone as well, at least one of Damon with money, controlled dangerous substances and a handgun. The woman’s phone was seized for forensic download and the vehicle was released to her family.
The report stated investigators believe that Damon aided the woman in crafting a false narrative the night of the event and that she reached out to him for further advice on explaining the incident when speaking with Maryland State Police. Damon also caused Maryland State Police to spend additional hours investigating to determine the events of the evening due to his alleged non-cooperation and lies.
Damon was released on his own recognizance on Monday and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23.
