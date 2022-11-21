Jonah L. Adams

Jonah L. Adams, 35, of Waldorf was arrested on Nov. 18 and charged with felony quadruple first-degree murder.

 Charles County Sheriff’s Office

A Waldorf man is in jail after being implicated in a quadruple homicide in Virginia.

Jonah L. Adams, 35, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 18, in White Plains on charges of four counts felony first-degree murder.

