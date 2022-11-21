A Waldorf man is in jail after being implicated in a quadruple homicide in Virginia.
Jonah L. Adams, 35, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 18, in White Plains on charges of four counts felony first-degree murder.
According to a release from the Chesterfield County Police Department, officers were called to the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road in Chesterfield, Va., just before 5 a.m. on Nov. 18.
Officers were called to the area to investigate a reported disturbance at the property. Police entered the residence to perform a welfare check and found four shooting victims. JoAnna M. Cottle, 39, Kaelyn M. Parson, 13, Kinsey M. Cottle, 4, and Jayson L. Cottle, 4, were all pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators identified Adams, who was in a previous relationship JoAnna Cottle and was the father of Kinsey Cottle and Jayson Cottle, as a suspect in the shooting.
Detectives with the Chesterfield police obtained an arrest warrant for Adams, who was eventually arrested in White Plains by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other law enforcement agencies.
A spokesperson for Charles sheriff’s office confirmed the department participated in the arrest but referred further comment to the Chesterfield County Police Department.
Adams remains detained in the Charles County Detention Center and awaits extradition back to Virginia.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or to contact the department through the P3 Intel mobile app.