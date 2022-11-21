A Waldorf man is in jail after his alleged involvement in a shooting on Hadley Drive on Nov. 4.
Deandre Lamar Dewberry, 21, of Waldorf was arrested on Nov. 14 and charged with two felonies for attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault and five assault and weapons-related misdemeanors.
Officers were called to the 2750 block of Hadley Drive in Waldorf at about 1:56 p.m. on Nov. 4 for a report of a shooting and found one man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.
The man was flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment for life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses stated that about an hour before the shooting they saw an argument between the man and another individual later identified as Dewberry.
On Nov. 14, officers executed a search at a home in the 3000 block of Hollins Lane in Waldorf where Dewberry allegedly resided.
During the search police say they located a black .45-caliber revolver in the laundry room and found footage on the residential surveillance system that appeared to show Dewberry and the other man involved in a verbal argument.
According to the Maryland Gun Center, Dewberry was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to an indecent exposure conviction in Howard County.
During questioning by investigators, Dewberry allegedly admitted to shooting the man after the argument.
On Nov. 15, he was ordered held in the Charles County Detention Center without bond and is due in Charles County District Court on Dec. 13.
Waldorf woman arrested on charges of attempted murder
A Waldorf woman was arrested last week on charges of felony second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault.
Ebony Jenea Hemsley, 36, of Waldorf was arrested for involvement in a reported stabbing at an apartment complex in the 12100 block of Ell Lane in Waldorf.
Charles County sheriff’s officers were called to the area at about 7:49 p.m. on Nov. 13 for the reported stabbing.
When officers arrived they found a man with a stab wound to his back and began treating the man for his injury. Police say the man stated to officers that Hemsley had stabbed him.
The man was transported to University of Maryland Capitol Regional Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.
Hemsley was taken into custody by officers and allegedly made several utterances to stabbing the man while she was in a police cruiser.
Police say that during questioning Hemsley stated she was involved in a domestic dispute between herself and the man when she allegedly grabbed a large kitchen knife and stabbed him in the back of his right shoulder.