After allegedly stabbing his brother in the neck with a kitchen knife, a Waldorf man was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, along with assault and weapons offenses.
According to charging documents officers responded to a Promenade Place apartment at 2:36 a.m. July 24 for a reported stabbing. Once there, officers found the victim "bleeding profusely from the left side of his neck, and family members attempting to stop the bleeding with towels." The victim was discovered to have suffered three stab wounds and was flown to Prince George's Hospital Center for treatment.
The victim's family told police that the defendant, later identified as 25-year-old Javonte Deargo Muldrow, allegedly stabbed his brother three times in the neck with a kitchen knife before fleeing the scene on foot. It was not clear why Muldrow had allegedly assaulted the victim, the report says.
One witness, the victim and defendant's sister, told police she was asleep when she heard the victim yelling at Muldrow. When she went to investigate, she said she saw the victim down on the living room floor bleeding, and Muldrow was allegedly nearby with a knife in hand.
The victim and defendant's mother said she'd heard "a commotion" while she was in her bedroom. When she left to investigate, she allegedly saw Muldrow leaving the apartment.
Muldrow "looked back at her as he exited the front door and she observed him casually walking down the hallway of the apartment complex," the report reads.
In the statement of charges, the victim's prognosis is described as "grim." Charles County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Diane Richardson said Monday afternoon he is expected to survive.
Muldrow has a history of mental illness, his mother told police, and of late had allegedly been refusing to take his medication. He had been living at the Promenade Place apartment since December, when he was released from incarceration in Prince George's County. Muldrow pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and possession of a weapon with intent to injure in Prince George's County Circuit Court in 2017, according to online court records.
Police found Muldrow on July 26 and he was taken into custody and ordered held without bond, online court records indicate. He will appear in district court for a preliminary hearing Aug. 20.