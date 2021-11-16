A Waldorf man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a Lyft driver’s vehicle while they waited for a customer.
Norris Eugene Singleton Jr., 30, was arrested on Nov. 10 for the alleged theft that took place in the 6000 block of New Forest Court.
The arrest was announced in a Nov. 10 press release by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Charging documents state that the ride-share service vehicle arrived in the area in a 2020 gray Ford Explorer to pick up a customer in the early hours of Nov. 1, when the driver saw a man, later identified as Singleton, running toward the vehicle.
The suspect allegedly told the driver to call 911, then ordered him out of the vehicle before opening the door and forcing him out of the car.
The driver immediately called 911, and deputies allegedly found Singleton on another part of New Forest Court. The victim later appeared on scene and allegedly identified Singleton as the man who tried to steal his car.
Singleton was still in the area due to the vehicle unable to be driven with the key fob still in the victim's possession.
During a search after he was arrested, a small glass vile with suspected PCP was found in Singleton’s left jacket pocket, according to police.
Singleton has been charged with felony carjacking, felony theft between $25,000 and $100,000, and two misdemeanors for drug possession and second-degree assault.