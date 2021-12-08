A search warrant has led to multiple felony charges for drug possession, distribution and use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime.
Kelvin Antawn Williams, 27, of Clinton was arrested on Dec. 1 after a search of his residence in the 2000 block of Stream Vista Place in Waldorf allegedly found fentanyl, cocaine and a firearm.
According to charging documents, detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and members of the sheriff’s office's emergency services team located Williams with a woman and a six-year-old child identified as his daughter.
Detectives searched the home and a gray 2010 Mercedes-Benz C300 that allegedly belonged to Williams.
During the search, detectives allegedly found 16.2 grams of suspected crack cocaine in a bag found within a larger plastic bag in the bed room.
Thirteen grams of suspected cocaine and 34 grams of suspected fentanyl were also found in the bag.
According to charging documents, detectives recovered $25,942 from a brown Burberry backpack found in the bedroom.
Detectives also allegedly found 153 grams of suspected crack cocaine and a gray polymer 80 “ghost gun” in a black and brown nylon bag in a closet in the bedroom, as well as two purses that contained about $1,480.
Measuring cups and a blender that allegedly contained drug residue, along with a ziplock bag containing a large amount of smaller bags, were also found in the kitchen.
In total, 34 grams of fentanyl, 169.2 grams of crack cocaine, 13 grams of cocaine powder and $27,422 were allegedly recovered during the search.
Williams was arrested on the scene and taken into custody, and was ordered held without bond in the Charles County Detention Center.
Williams was charged with seven felonies — two counts of possession of production equipment, three counts of possession with intent to distribute, one count of possession of a large amount and one count of firearm possession in a drug trafficking crime.
In addition, Williams was charged with eight misdemeanors related to firearms and drug possession.