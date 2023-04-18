Krawczyk

A Waldorf man is in custody after an alleged racial incident involving a machete at a Charles County church on Sunday.

Kyle Michael Krawczyk, 25, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with three felony counts of first-degree assault and three counts of felony race or religious crime against a person or group. In a sheriff's office press release, he was listed as not having a fixed home address.


