A Waldorf man is in custody after an alleged racial incident involving a machete at a Charles County church on Sunday.
Kyle Michael Krawczyk, 25, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with three felony counts of first-degree assault and three counts of felony race or religious crime against a person or group. In a sheriff's office press release, he was listed as not having a fixed home address.
Krawczyk was also charged with 17 misdemeanor counts for obstructing a religious exercise (three counts), race or religious crime against a person or group (three counts), reckless endangerment (six counts), second-degree assault (four counts) and one count of disorderly conduct.
At about 9:13 a.m. on April 16, Charles County sheriff’s officers responded to Lifestream Church of the Nazarene in the 5100 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf.
Charging documents state that Krawczyk was acting in a disorderly fashion, disturbing morning church activities.
Krawczyk, who is white, allegedly brandished a machete and swung it around before pointing the weapon at three unidentified juveniles, who are Black.
Police say Krawczyk made several disparaging statements against Black people and approached the two girls with the machete, who were both able to escape into the parking lot and hide behind a fence.
Afterward, Krawczyk grabbed a fourth man by the wrist and forced him out of the church while holding the machete in the air.
According to documents, the victims were setting up food tables in preparation for Sunday service when the attack took place.
Officers interviewed Krawczyk, who allegedly stated he was “proud to die for the white race” and made more racially insensitive comments toward Black people.
Krawczyk also allegedly made comments stating his plans to overthrow the government and said that Black Americans were the “enemy.”
Officers also found a notebook on the suspect that had numerous racist and derogatory statements toward Black people and women.
Krawczyk was also accused of making more racist comments while he was in custody at the Charles County Detention Center.
Officers had responded to Lifestream Church “numerous occasions” for disturbances and aggressive behavior displayed by Krawczyk, according to charging documents.
He has been held at the county jail since his arrest on Sunday and was due in Charles County District Court for a bail hearing on April 19.